SHIPLEY DO-NUTS BRINGS SUPPLY CHAIN VETERAN ON BOARD

·2 min read

Jim Fisher joins fast-growing brand as senior vice president of supply chain

HOUSTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products, continues building out its strong senior leadership team with new Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Jim Fisher.

Shipley Do-Nut Exterior (PRNewsfoto/Shipley Do-Nuts)
Shipley Do-Nut Exterior (PRNewsfoto/Shipley Do-Nuts)

Fisher, who most recently served as senior director of global strategic sourcing at Krispy Kreme before joining Shipley, brings more than 20 years of experience in food manufacturing and food service. Prior to his tenure at Krispy Kreme, he spent 17 years at Pillsbury/General Mills in several leadership roles, including senior manager of sourcing.

At Shipley, he will oversee all aspects of supply chain for the rapidly expanding do-nut franchise, which currently has more than 330 locations. The company has signed new development deals for more than 70 new units so far in 2022, for a total of more than 350 planned units in the pipeline, including expansion into Maryland, Georgia and other markets.

"Shipley is currently growing faster than any other period in its history, and Jim is joining us at a pivotal time as the nation experiences widespread supply chain challenges," said Shipley CEO Clifton Rutledge. "His expertise and leadership will be crucial in keeping our system running smoothly as we increase unit count and expand our footprint into new territories."

Fisher, a Texas native from Big Sandy, returns to his home state to join the company. He says when he was an undergraduate at Texas A&M University majoring in industrial distribution – supply chain, he would often turn to Shipley for do-nuts, kolaches and coffee to help fuel his studies.

"I've loved Shipley Do-Nuts for a long time and have missed them while I've been away from Texas, so it's a real treat to come home and become part of the Shipley family," said Fisher. "I look forward to helping Shipley meet the challenges of rapid expansion as it brings the World's Greatest Do-Nuts to new markets all over the country."

In addition to his bachelor's degree from A&M, Fisher also holds an MBA in supply chain management from Arizona State University.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS
Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 300 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 10 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 144 on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500 list, moving up 13 spots from the 2021 list. For information on franchising, visit www.shipleydonuts.com/franchise.

Media Contact:
Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications
ashleyl@spmcommunications.com
214-379-7000

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipley-do-nuts-brings-supply-chain-veteran-on-board-301510865.html

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

