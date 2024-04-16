Shippers must seek out experienced cross-border providers during Mexican market boom

Companies are more intrigued than ever by Mexican manufacturing prospects. Mexico unseated China as the top exporter to the U.S. for the first time in 2023 after a multi-year climb. During a similar time period, the Laredo, Texas and Tucson, Arizona markets have skyrocketed in popularity.

Mexico is expected to continue to win business – and grab headlines – as the well-documented and ongoing nearshoring trend continues. In fact, foreign domestic investment in Mexico hit a record high over the past two years.

Getting Started in Mexico

It will take several years to see the full impact of manufacturing investments in Mexico, according to Lance Dixon, Werner’s Senior Vice President of Mexico, Canada and Temperature-Controlled divisions. That is because building facilities from the ground up is inevitably a complex and time-consuming process.

That said, manufacturers with facilities already in Mexico have flexed up their operations with relative speed. In some cases, this can be as simple as adding an additional shift to an existing operation. Dixon has seen many of his customers take this route.

Finding the Right Logistics Partner for Cross-Border

With trade between the U.S. and Mexico heating up, more and more shippers are evaluating their options when it comes to cross-border logistics partners.

While many logistics companies offer some level of cross-border services, the complexity of moving freight efficiently between Mexico and the U.S. demands an experienced and innovative partner.

“Cross-border is very complex,” Dixon said. “It is unique compared to domestic freight in the U.S., and it brings a whole new set of challenges.”

Those challenges can include managing paperwork, understanding applicable taxes and duties and navigating differing regulations between the companies. When logistics partners are not adept or experienced at solving those issues, it can lead to frustration and costly delays.

The Power of Experience with Cross-Border

Werner has reputable expertise when it comes to cross-border, which allows it to make quick decisions without compromising quality. The company also uses its experience to navigate customer issues with finesse, due in large part to the its established relations with other players in the space, including Mexican careers.

Dixon urged shippers to seek out this level of experience – along with the capacity to flex up as volumes grow – as they continue to assess their cross-border options. As exports from Mexico continue to climb, these relationships will prove more important than ever.

The Werner Difference 

Werner has been moving freight between Mexico and the U.S. for 25 years, growing from a dry van operation with one office and three associates to the powerhouse it is today. As of March 2024, the company boasts four offices, 150 associates, two owned terminals and four other drop yards between Texas and California. Its offerings have grown to include reefer, pure brokerage solutions, power only solutions, intermodal services and transloading.

This powerful evolution positions Werner as one of the most experienced cross-border partners working in the space today.

“We don’t practice any longer. We’re experts,” Dixon said. “We know what we are doing.”

Learn more about Werner’s cross-border expertise today.

