Shipping Container Market Research Report by Type, by Size - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Shipping Container Market Research Report by Type (Car Carriers, Cargo Storage Roll Container, Dry Storage Container, Insulated or Thermal Containers, and Intermediate Bulk Shift Containers), by Size (High Cube Container, Large Container (40 Feet), and Small Container (20 Feet)) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shipping Container Market Research Report by Type, by Size - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05911474/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Shipping Container Market is expected to grow from USD 14,086.46 Million in 2020 to USD 18,148.38 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Shipping Container Market is expected to grow from EUR 12,351.27 Million in 2020 to EUR 15,912.84 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Shipping Container Market is expected to grow from GBP 10,980.31 Million in 2020 to GBP 14,146.55 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Shipping Container Market is expected to grow from JPY 1,503,382.62 Million in 2020 to JPY 1,936,892.56 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Shipping Container Market is expected to grow from AUD 20,455.41 Million in 2020 to AUD 26,353.86 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Shipping Container to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Shipping Container Market studied across Car Carriers, Cargo Storage Roll Container, Dry Storage Container, Insulated or Thermal Containers, Intermediate Bulk Shift Containers, Refrigerated ISO Containers, Special Purpose Containers, and Tanks & Drums. The Dry Storage Container further studied across Flat-Rack, Half Height, Open-Side, Open-Top, and Tunnel.

Based on Size, the Shipping Container Market studied across High Cube Container, Large Container (40 Feet), and Small Container (20 Feet).

Based on Geography, the Shipping Container Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Shipping Container Market including A.P. Moller–Maersk Group, American Intermodal Container Manufacturing Company, CARU Containers B.V., China Eastern Containers, China International Marine Containers Ltd., ContainerWest Manufacturing Ltd., CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Ltd, Dong Fang International Container Co. Ltd, IWES LTD., Jindo Co. Ltd., Maersk Container Industry AS, OEG Offshore Limited, Ritveyraaj Cargo Shipping Containers, Sea Box Inc., Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Storstac Inc., TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd, Valisons & Co., W&K Containers Inc., and YMC Container Solutions.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Shipping Container Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Shipping Container Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Shipping Container Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Shipping Container Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Shipping Container Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Shipping Container Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Shipping Container Market?
  • Chinese Commodities in Sea of Red as Global Rout Spreads East

    (Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower after indexes post third straight day of selling

    Stock futures traded lower as the overnight session began Wednesday evening, with equities struggling to catch a break as inflation concerns remained at the center of investors' attention.

  • Coinbase Closes at a Record Low After Wild Bitcoin Session

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. closed at a record low after a wild trading session that saw the price of Bitcoin swing by about $10,000.The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange fell as much as 13% before paring the loss to close down 5.9% at $224.80 amid a broader rout in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase reported “intermittent downtime” on its platform, before saying it had identified and fixed the issue while Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily disabled Ethereum withdrawals citing network congestion.Bitcoin plunged as much as 31% and approached $30,000 before rebounding to about $40,000 at 4 p.m. New York time. The cryptocurrency has now erased nearly all the gains it made following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would add the asset to its balance sheet. A statement from the People’s Bank of China Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff. Ethereum lost more than 40%, while Dogecoin declined 45%, before joining in Bitcoin’s rebound.Read more: Bitcoin Plunge Wipes $500 Billion From Value in Crypto RoutThe broader U.S. stock market also made up some ground with the S&P 500 Index closing down 0.3% and the Nasdaq 100 Index up 0.2% after both lost more than 1.6% earlier in the session.MicroStrategy Inc. was down 6.6% after losing as much as 16% earlier. On Tuesday, the enterprise-software company known for its bullish bets on cryptocurrencies disclosed that it bought another 229 Bitcoin, bringing its total to over 92,000. It has now erased about two-thirds of its value from its February high.Amid other crypto-connected stocks, Bit Digital Inc. was down 17%, Ebang International Holdings lost 9.8%, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. both slid 5.6%.(Updates crypto and stock moves throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Big money investors suggest the cycle has peaked: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

  • Robotics Firm Memic Is in Talks to Go Public Via SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Memic Innovative Surgery, a medical-device company that specializes in robot-assisted surgery, is in talks to go public through a merger with MedTech Acquisition Corp., a blank-check firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The special purpose acquisition company may raise additional equity through a so-called private investment in public equity, or PIPE, some of the people said. Terms of the deal couldn’t immediately be learned. As with all transactions that aren’t finalized, it’s possible talks could fall apart.A MedTech representative declined to comment and a spokesperson for Memic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Memic in April said it had raised $96 million from investors including Peregrine Ventures and Ceros, with participation from OurCrowd and Accelmed. It said at the time that funding would support the commercialization of its Hominis robotic-assisted surgical platform in the U.S. and potentially offshore.The Tel Aviv-based company, led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dvir Cohen and Chairman Maurice R. Ferre, in February received de novo marketing authorization for its Hominis system from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in certain types of surgical procedures, including benign hysterectomies. The platform has miniature robotic arms, which the company says provide human-level dexterity and essentially replicate the motions performed by surgeons.MedTech, led by CEO Christopher Dewey, raised $250 million in a December initial public offering.Another robotics startup, Vicarious Surgical Inc., has agreed to go public through a merger with a SPAC, D8 Holdings Corp.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Reiterates Crypto Bans From 2013 and 2017

    Regulators cite the dangers of speculative trading.

  • King of LNG Undercuts Rivals to Keep Dominating World Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top exporter of liquefied natural gas is ramping up production dramatically and undercutting competitors in a bid to squeeze them out of the market.Qatar is dropping prices and pushing ahead with a $29 billion project to boost its exports of the fuel by more than 50%, stymieing the prospects of new plants elsewhere. It’s also established a trading team to compete in the nascent spot market and pushing into Asia more aggressively, according to people familiar with the matter.The strategy marks a shift for Qatar, which has barely raised production in the past five years and traditionally prioritized prices over market share. Increased competition, especially from the U.S. and Australia, has forced the Persian Gulf state to become more nimble and attract buyers in Asia, a hot spot for gas demand.The global transition to renewable energy is adding to the country’s sense of urgency. While LNG was until recently touted as a bridge from coal and oil to the likes of solar and wind power, it’s falling out of favor with some governments as they step up efforts to slow climate change.“Qatar’s expansion plan is so huge that there are questions on the need for other supply options,” said Julien Hoarau, head of EnergyScan, the analytics unit of the French utility Engie SA. “It’s still the number one, but the U.S. has never been so close, so Qatar needed to move if it wanted to keep its leading position.”The U.S. came close to overtaking Qatar’s monthly exports for the first time in April, while Australia has been neck-in-neck with the Middle Eastern nation for the last year, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. As Gulf Coast projects develop, the U.S. is slated to briefly become the world’s top supplier by 2024, before Qatar regains that status later in the decade, according to data from BloombergNEF.Several factors are playing into Qatar’s hands. China, one of the fastest growing LNG markets, has been reluctant to import more from the U.S. or Australia due to trade and geopolitical tensions.But Qatar’s main advantage is that it has the world’s lowest production costs thanks to an abundance of easy-to-extract gas, most of it contained in the giant North Field that extends into Iran.Bonds ComingQatar’s state energy company, which may soon sell up to $10 billion of bonds to fund the gas expansion, said the project will be viable even with oil at $20 a barrel, 70% less than current levels. LNG contracts are typically linked to oil.That’s enabling Qatar Petroleum to set pricing below what other exporters can manage, according to traders. The firm has sold LNG in recent months at around 10% of Brent crude prices, including to China and Pakistan, whereas it used to set the level at 15%.“Nobody can compete with Qatari costs,” said Jonathan Stern, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies. “They can do whatever they like and everybody will have to respond the way they can. And, especially when the market is in surplus and prices are low, that will impact the competition’s profits.”QP executives have jetted across Asia over the past few months to ink export deals. Their efforts led in March to a 10-year contract with Beijing-based Sinopec, signed at 10%-10.19% of Brent.Qatar’s Ministry of Energy and QP didn’t respond to requests for comment.A few years ago, demand for LNG was projected to rise steeply over the coming decades. Gas emits less carbon dioxide than most other fossil fuels when it’s burned, while renewable-energy projects were still too expensive to power electricity grids, factories and transport on a mass scale.But solar and wind technology is improving faster than expected, helped in part by massive government green-spending programs triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.We’re Not AfraidEven as Qatar seeks to make the most of its assets, there are obstacles to it reaching total domination. Many buyers want a diverse group of suppliers. Russia’s Yamal LNG project and the planned Arctic LNG 2 plant, led by Novatek PJSC, are among those that will remain competitive as Qatar ramps up exports, according to analysts at Citigroup Inc.The biggest U.S. LNG exporter, Cheniere Energy Inc., said it’s unperturbed by Qatar’s moves. Some importers are attracted by American firms offering more flexible delivery terms and pricing that’s not tied to oil, which has soared almost 30% this year.“We’re not afraid,” Cheniere’s Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygin told investors this month. “We’re part of a sort of diversification of the supply and contracting structure along with Qatar Petroleum and our friends at Novatek.”Yet U.S. projects are among those most likely to struggle. At least 10, five of them in Texas and four in Louisiana, probably won’t secure enough financing to be completed, according to analysis from BloombergNEF.Feedstock costs are part of the problem. American companies have to buy gas at around $2.50 per million British thermal units, way above Qatar’s wellhead prices of $0.30 or lower.New suppliers in the U.S. need spot LNG prices to be at least $7.80 per million Btu in Asia and $6.80 in Europe, said David Thomas, an independent adviser and former head of LNG at Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader. For comparison, Asian rates have averaged about $6.80 over the last five years. The economics for producers in Australia and Africa are similar, Thomas said.“The Qatari strategy appears to be maintaining its global market share and also maximizing sales, before the gas market starts to shrink,” OIES’s Stern said. “It is a competitive and strategic rush. They recognize LNG demand will eventually decline as the world moves forward in the energy transition.”(Updates with export forecast in sixth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dutch court to rule on Ghosn versus Nissan-Mitsubishi claims

    A Dutch court on Thursday is set to rule in a case brought by fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn against Nissan and Mitsubishi, following his tumultuous fall from grace at the Japanese car makers in 2018. The Dutch case, one of many between the former star of the global car industry and the Japanese companies he once led, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But Nissan and Mitsubishi claim Ghosn only used the Amsterdam-based joint venture to inflate his own pay and to cover a personal tax debt, and are demanding he repays around 8 million euros in wages they say he granted himself without the knowledge of the boards of the holding companies.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Bullish Minutes Should Trigger Rally into 90.925

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will likely be determined by trader reaction to 89.735.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • Japan's exports jump most in decade as trade recovery perks up

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's exports grew the most since 2010 in April while capital spending perked up on surging global demand for cars and electronics, lifting hopes that an improvement in trade could help lead the world's third-largest economy back to growth. Global appetite for cars and electronics has picked up since last year, driven by a recovery in the U.S. and Chinese economies -- Japan's key markets -- although global chip shortages put a drag on overseas shipments in recent months. "In Japan, capital spending tends to move in sync with external demand, so an export recovery is encouraging for machinery orders and capital expenditure."

  • Market Wrap: Capitulation City as Bitcoin Dumps to $31K, ETH to $2K Before Reversal

    Liquidations, China and even Elon Musk may be factors in markets falling.

  • Stimulus check update: A fourth payment is still possible

    Voters and Democratic lawmakers are putting more pressure on Speaker Pelosi and others.

  • China Crypto Crash, Retail Earnings, Global Inflation - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Meme Stocks Get Caught in Risk-Off Plunge to Snap Hot Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- A sharp four-day rally for a basket of retail trader favorites came to a halt on Wednesday when a technology-led selloff rippled through markets as investors shunned riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the world’s largest movie-theater chain, and swimwear manufacturer Naked Brand Group led the declines among so-called meme stocks. The pair were among the largest drags for a Bloomberg basket of such stocks, which slumped as much as 2.8%.AMC, which had been riding its longest winning streak since 2018, stumbled 9.9% as trading volume eased after four consecutive days with more than 150 million shares changing hands. Other favorites from retail-traders like Sundial Growers Inc., Express Inc. and GameStop Corp. also fell.The rallies for companies being touted on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit had come alongside massive gains for cryptocurrencies. However, Wednesday’s rout served as a reminder for hordes of retail traders of the higher volatility associated with riskier assets.“The psychology of trading suggests some of these traders are capitulating and getting 100% out of everything,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., said in a message. “Panic selling is contagious and could lead to the waving of the white flag for some retail traders.”The basket of meme stocks had been riding a hot streak as retail investors flooded chatrooms and social-media platforms trying again to pump up their latest bets. For AMC, #AMCSqueeze trended on Twitter over the last ten days, and Reddit users cheered each other on as the company’s chief executive officer said internet traders have given him more confidence for the year. The company surged 56% over an eight session stretch.Read more: AMC Posts $567 Million Loss While Reveling in Meme Stock Boom“Our general sense is that that retail, day-trading bit has been on the wane over the last couple of months,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “I think it has probably peaked. I think people are going to be gradually going back to work, back to the office. I think that is mostly a spent force.”(Updates trading throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner Swings to Profit as China Sales Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Jaguar Land Rover’s Indian owner reported a pretax profit for the three months through March as a recovery in Chinese demand lifted sales of the automaker’s luxury sports cars and SUVs.Tata Motors Ltd. posted fourth-quarter earnings of 57 billion rupees ($23 million) before tax and one-time items on Tuesday, rebounding from a loss of 65 billion rupees a year earlier. Revenue soared 42% and exceeded estimates.JLR’s improving sales performance is crucial for Mumbai-based Tata as the group’s Indian business is being buffeted by the surge in coronavirus cases gripping the country. Government-imposed lockdowns have shuttered sales outlets and halted factories’ production lines.“While demand remains strong, the supply situation over the next few months is likely to be adversely impacted by disruptions from Covid-19 lockdowns in India and semiconductor shortages worldwide,” Tata said in a statement.Charge TakenThe group booked a 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) charge initially flagged in February related to JLR’s shift to electric models, though its net loss still narrowed.Tata Motors closed 3.5% higher before the company released earnings. The stock is up 80% this year.Jaguar Land Rover posted a pretax profit of 534 million pounds in the quarter after selling 12% more vehicles. Sales more than doubled in China and increased 10% in North America.All model ranges except Jaguar-brand autos were back to pre-Covid levels in the quarter, lifting JLR’s market share to 6%. That was up from 4.4% in the first three months of the financial year, with the new Defender sport utility vehicle spurring gains.Chip IssueThe global shortage of semiconductors has affected JLR since the quarter ended, forcing the carmaker to suspend production at its Castle Bromwich and Halewood plants for a limited period.The company is working with suppliers to resolve the issue, though Chief Financial Officer Adrian Mardell said it could contribute to a small Ebit loss in the current quarter, which is always JLR’s weakest for cash flow. He reiterated full-year cash and profit-margin targets.JLR is staging a recovery after wrangling with uncertainty over Brexit and stricter emissions limits in the past few years. Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has outlined plans to cut costs by 2.5 billion pounds and reduce headcount by 2,000 while accelerating an electrification drive.The company said it has reduced expenses to lower its breakeven point to 400,000 vehicle sales a year, from 600,000 in 2019.Tata said its own operations will show a “relatively weak” performance in the current quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak hampers production and commodity prices increase. It expects a gradual improvement later in the year.(Updates with sales details in the eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.