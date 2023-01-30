U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

ShipSigma Partners with the Indiana Pacers

·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSigma, an Indianapolis-based analytics, analysis, and negotiation solution that leverages data and AI to help shippers make smart, cost-savings decisions, has launched a new official team partnership with the Indiana Pacers.

"As a longtime fan, I am thrilled to be partnering with the Indiana Pacers," said ShipSigma CEO, Chase Flashman. "I've been able to see and experience first-hand the commitment they have to their fanbase and their community. At ShipSigma we believe in unlocking value for people and businesses and are excited to begin a partnership with an organization that aligns so seamlessly with our values."

ShipSigma is proud to join an elite group of sponsors to help Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) deliver the best possible experiences for Indiana Pacers fans and Hoosiers alike.

"One of the things that sets PS&E apart is our commitment to delivering world-class experiences within the experience at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and we are thrilled about the opportunity to work alongside ShipSigma to better tailor those experiences to each fan and visitor," said Terry Tiernon, PS&E's Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

About ShipSigma 

ShipSigma is an Indianapolis-based industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology that helps shippers, spending $100K - $100M annually, achieve lower costs with UPS and FedEx. Named a Top Logistics Analytics Solutions Provider by Logistics Tech Outlook, ShipSigma leverages proprietary technology to ensure its 250+ customers make smart, cost-savings decisions. The company manages $1B+ in parcel spend and has saved its customers more than $100M since 2018. For more information about the 2022 TechPoint Mira Scale-Up of the Year nominee, IBJ Fast 25, and Inc. 5000 company, visit www.shipsigma.com.

About Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and operations of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has a shared purpose of winning through a commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.

Media Contact:
Hannah Fogle
352785@email4pr.com
800-248-7192

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipsigma-partners-with-the-indiana-pacers-301732711.html

SOURCE ShipSigma

