Shipsy Rebrands To Mark Significant Growth And Rapid Technological Developments

·2 min read

- Registers comprehensive growth since the founding of the company; records 75% surge in revenue and clients in the past six months

- Aims to carve a global presence by expanding international outreach

- Launches new logo and website; amplifies workforce and tech capabilities

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a leading smart logistics management platform, announced its rebranding. The move aligns with the company's vision to be the global SaaS leader for logistics and global trade management.

Shipsy announces rebranding; The new logo and website emphasizes the brand&#x002019;s future-ready outlook.
Shipsy announces rebranding; The new logo and website emphasizes the brand’s future-ready outlook.

The transformation will see Shipsy drifting from a product-led approach to devising cutting-edge solutions for numerous use cases across industries. The development is reflected through their new website and logo, emphasizing the brand's future-ready outlook. It also aims to better communicate value propositions in terms of industry-specific use cases and shipping modules.

Shipsy is a preferred technology partner to big-ticket businesses worldwide. It has also set up operations in the Middle East by unveiling a regional headquarters in Dubai.

The company registered a 75% surge in its revenue and clients in the past six months. Shipsy has made a series of onboardings across organizational hierarchy to accelerate its expansion roadmap and boost its thought leadership mindshare.

On the technology front, their hub operations are now entirely mobile, while the sophisticated auto allocation engine now delivers a success rate of 94%. Other modifications incorporated also drive superior outcomes to the customer's benefit.

Commenting on the rebranding, Soham Chokshi, Co-founder, and CEO, Shipsy, said, "Our customer-first approach has allowed us to win hearts and create milestones so far. We want to embark on a new journey by capitalizing on opportunities that have materialized in the post-pandemic brave new world. Since change is the only constant, we are confident that reshaping our value proposition will usher several breakthroughs and successfully carve a formidable presence for us in the global trade and logistics management space in the time to come."

About Shipsy:

Shipsy's smart logistics management platform empowers global businesses to optimize, automate, track, and simplify end-to-end supply chain operations. Founded in 2015 in Gurugram, the company leverages AI and big data to design and develop low-code SaaS solutions to improve operational efficiency across industries. The brand has recently set its regional headquarters in Dubai. Last year the company raised $6M in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge and existing investor Info Edge.

Media Contact:
media@shipsy.io
+91-9867999866

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipsy-rebrands-to-mark-significant-growth-and-rapid-technological-developments-301355976.html

SOURCE Shipsy

