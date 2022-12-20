U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

Shipsy Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions

·3 min read

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based logistics management provider, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 December Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions.

Shipsy Logo
Shipsy Logo

"The aspirations of many organizations to provide an Amazon-like experience combined with the continued evolution of unified commerce operations is driving many organizations to enhance their last-mile capabilities. Very often, these delivery capabilities were not supported with the right technology solutions, which resulted in inefficient processes and a less-than-optimal customer experience. Software vendors in the last-mile delivery market are responding to these business drivers by adding new and enhancing existing capabilities to their products, filling the gaps in the last-mile process that more mature transportation software solutions have," highlights the Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions.

"At Shipsy, we endeavor to empower our customers to unlock operational efficiencies in a rapidly changing delivery landscape. We are honored with our recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions. Through rapid technology innovation, Shipsy is helping businesses to be future-ready when it comes to addressing evolving last-mile delivery challenges and rapidly growing customer demands. Our platform plays a pivotal role in assisting businesses to unlock new revenue streams and identify cost optimization pockets while delivering superior customer experiences. This, in turn, is helping accelerate the growth of our customers," said Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-founder, Shipsy.

The increase in e-commerce operations required businesses to adapt to the pace of quickly changing customer demands to remain competitive. LMD solutions enable organizations to automate and better manage the orchestration of the delivery process, providing capabilities to leverage their own fleet and extending their carrier networks (including courier and local fleets). This allows the shipper to provide more choices to the end consumers and better, faster or more sustainable service, depending on the carriers connected to the application.

Shipsy's last-mile solution automates delivery orchestration, drives logistics efficiencies through data and analytics, and makes deliveries more sustainable. It enables delightful delivery experiences with an auto allocation of orders, courier-partner management, dynamic en route order clubbing, live order tracking, driver app, and many other loaded capabilities that help manage SLAs efficiently.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Market Guide for Last-Mile Delivery Technology Solutions, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Nathan Lease,13 December 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy enables businesses worldwide to build a resilient, connected, agile, sustainable, and autonomous supply chain and logistics operations. Its smart logistics management platform empowers businesses to significantly reduce operating costs, lower carbon footprint, enhance customer experiences, boost delivery productivity, and drive seamless cross-border freight movement. Shipsy's 350+ team is based out of India, Dubai, and Indonesia serving 200+ customers across the globe. Shipsy tracks 650,000+ containers per month, procure freight worth $150mn+ per month, and powers 60mn+ parcels per month. On a broader perspective, Shipsy has integrations with 64+ major shipping lines, 50+ third-party logistics companies, 300+ freight forwarders, 50+ customs agents, and a network of over 20,000 global shippers. To learn more about us, please visit www.shipsy.io.

Media Contact:

Arjun Alva
arjun.alva@shipsy.io
+91- 9986484287

SOURCE Shipsy

