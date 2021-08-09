U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,049.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,046.00
    -49.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.20
    -10.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.99
    -1.29 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    -22.80 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.44 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.15
    -17.28 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2100
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,551.82
    -688.66 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,065.16
    +75.51 (+7.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Shipsy Recognized As A Leading Innovator In Global Trade Management Software Market By 360Quadrants

·2 min read

- The company scored the highest for product maturity in the segment

- Shipsy was rated #1 by users across APAC

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a SaaS-based intelligent supply chain and logistics management platform, recently announced that it had been listed as an Innovator in the Global Trade Management Software Market by 360Quadrants. Shipsy scored the highest in the said segment and was rated as #1 by users across the Asia Pacific. You can access the product maturity information here.

Shipsy has been recognized by 360Quadrants as Innovator in the Global Trade Management Software Market
Shipsy has been recognized by 360Quadrants as Innovator in the Global Trade Management Software Market

"Shipsy's multifaceted value capture for end customers is what makes it unique. It has modules like cost avoidance, cost reduction, enhanced visibility, and smart rate procurement that bind it together and add value for customers. Instead of visiting various portals, all the information is displayed on a single dashboard which acts as a single source of truth," the 360Quadrants report highlighted.

This achievement reflects Shipsy's success in empowering businesses to digitize and optimize their supply chain operations leveraging AI, ML, analytics, IoT, automation, and more.

"Being recognized as a leading Innovator in the Global Trade Management Software Market by 360Quadrants validates Shipsy's commitment to customers and our technology approach to solving the biggest challenges in global trade and logistics management. We'll continue to innovate and add capabilities to our smart logistics management platform to empower customers to simplify global trade," says Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-founder, Shipsy.

In its analysis, 360Quadrants cited some of Shipsy's key capabilities. These include customizable workflows, the ability to provide neutral information, ease of API deployment, invoice reconciliation, automatic notifications, unified dashboards, and more.

About Shipsy:
Shipsy is an end-to-end Saas-based supply chain and logistics management platform. The company leverages AI and big data to develop low-code SaaS solutions to improve operational efficiency across industries. The brand has its regional headquarters in Dubai. In 2020 Shipsy raised USD 6 Mn in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge and existing investor Info Edge.

About 360Quadrants:
360Quadrants is the only comparison platform that combines expert analysis and crowdsourced insights. It's the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. It provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified decisions.

Media Contact: media@shipsy.io | +91-9867999866

SOURCE Shipsy

Recommended Stories

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Gold’s Flash Crash Subsides as Silver Claws Back Morning Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recovered from a flash crash that saw prices drop $60 in minutes on bets the Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% and silver slumped as much as 7% as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment figures initially accelerated at the start of Asian trading. Both markets swiftly pared losses, and were down less than 2% by midday in Singapore.Gold’s been losing ground on investor concern that an

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • These 2 Things Make NVIDIA the Best Semiconductor Stock For the 2020s

    There are good reasons for this, and NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) bid for chip architecture licensing leader ARM Holdings embodies the issue. At the same time, Nvidia is pouring vast resources into research and development, and coming up with an expanding suite of cloud-based software as a result. The rulebook is changing for semiconductor industry success, and Nvidia's combo of tech hardware licensing and software makes it the best bet for the 2020s.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • Wall Street Hates This Dividend Stock's Latest Plan. I Love It.

    Earlier this year, Lumen Technologies' (NYSE: LUMN) management indicated a strong interest in selling non-core assets to reduce debt and get the company growing again. The negative reaction may have something to do with Lumen's status as a high-yield stock. Between the divestitures and a plan to ramp up investments in fiber infrastructure, Lumen may need to cut its dividend.

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Got $2,000? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in August

    A $2,000 investment in Amazon stock made 15 years ago would now be worth roughly $245,000. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each member to profile a stock that's primed to put up fantastic performance over the long term. Keith Noonan: Mobile video games publisher Zynga's (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock got crushed after the company recently published its second-quarter results, and the sell-off has presented an attractive buying opportunity.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?