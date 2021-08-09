U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

Shipsy Recognized As A Leading Innovator In Global Trade Management Software Market By 360Quadrants

·2 min read

- The company scored the highest for product maturity in the segment

- Shipsy was rated #1 by users across APAC

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a SaaS-based intelligent supply chain and logistics management platform, recently announced that it had been listed as an Innovator in the Global Trade Management Software Market by 360Quadrants. Shipsy scored the highest in the said segment and was rated as #1 by users across the Asia Pacific. You can access the product maturity information here.

Shipsy has been recognized by 360Quadrants as Innovator in the Global Trade Management Software Market
Shipsy has been recognized by 360Quadrants as Innovator in the Global Trade Management Software Market

"Shipsy's multifaceted value capture for end customers is what makes it unique. It has modules like cost avoidance, cost reduction, enhanced visibility, and smart rate procurement that bind it together and add value for customers. Instead of visiting various portals, all the information is displayed on a single dashboard which acts as a single source of truth," the 360Quadrants report highlighted.

This achievement reflects Shipsy's success in empowering businesses to digitize and optimize their supply chain operations leveraging AI, ML, analytics, IoT, automation, and more.

"Being recognized as a leading Innovator in the Global Trade Management Software Market by 360Quadrants validates Shipsy's commitment to customers and our technology approach to solving the biggest challenges in global trade and logistics management. We'll continue to innovate and add capabilities to our smart logistics management platform to empower customers to simplify global trade," says Soham Chokshi, CEO & Co-founder, Shipsy.

In its analysis, 360Quadrants cited some of Shipsy's key capabilities. These include customizable workflows, the ability to provide neutral information, ease of API deployment, invoice reconciliation, automatic notifications, unified dashboards, and more.

About Shipsy:
Shipsy is an end-to-end Saas-based supply chain and logistics management platform. The company leverages AI and big data to develop low-code SaaS solutions to improve operational efficiency across industries. The brand has its regional headquarters in Dubai. In 2020 Shipsy raised USD 6 Mn in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India's Surge and existing investor Info Edge.

About 360Quadrants:
360Quadrants is the only comparison platform that combines expert analysis and crowdsourced insights. It's the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. It provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified decisions.

Media Contact: media@shipsy.io | +91-9867999866

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipsy-recognized-as-a-leading-innovator-in-global-trade-management-software-market-by-360quadrants-301350568.html

SOURCE Shipsy

