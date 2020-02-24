Shipt shoppers are the latest gig workers to organize

Inspired by the work of Instacart shoppers over the last few years, a handful of workers at Target-owned Shipt, a grocery delivery service, are beginning to organize. With the help of two key Instacart shopper-activists, Vanessa Bain and Sarah Clarke, who goes by a pseudonym, Shipt workers are now demanding better wages and the elimination of what some describe as a culture of fear.

"We want to be the first responders," Clarke tells TechCrunch. "Whenever gig workers find out there is a pay cut or some type of issue, they'll feel comfortable coming to us."

In January, Shipt started testing a new pay structure where, instead of basing it on cart size, Shipt takes into account the time it takes to complete and deliver an order. Shipt implemented these changes in Kalamazoo, Mich., San Antonio and Philadelphia. As Gizmodo reported earlier this month, there was some shopper backlash.

Prior to the changes, shoppers had received a $5 flat rate and 7.5% of the total store receipt, one shopper, who asked to remain anonymous, told TechCrunch.

"We are losing money as shoppers at a ridiculous rate," a shopper from Kalamazoo tells TechCrunch. "A very good, close friend of mine told me in the three weeks since the new structure was implemented, she has lost the equivalent of a car payment. It is a lot of money. Our best guestimation is, we're all losing about 30% or more. I did four orders this past weekend and I lost money on every single one."

But Shipt says its goal is to maximize the earning potential for its shoppers and to make sure they get the most value for their time spent. That's why Shipt is testing this new pay structure in certain markets to better account for time spent shopping and delivering orders, Shipt Director of Corporate Communications and Outreach Julie Coop told TechCrunch.

"In this structure, shoppers are guaranteed to make at least the minimum in the pay range shown at the time the order is offered to them," Coop said. "That range is based on the estimated amount of time the order will take to complete. We've seen pay levels remain consistent overall, and in some markets slightly higher. As always, Shipt Shoppers receive 100% of their tips on top of order pay."

Shipt connected me with Stacy Smith, who shops for Shipt in Kalamazoo, Mich. Smith tells TechCrunch she has no issue with the new policy, saying that she's actually seen a slight increase in her pay. While it was more attractive and economical for her to get bigger orders in the old pay model, the size of the order now doesn't matter.

"I'm now getting a little less pay in larger-size orders and a little bit increase in the middle or smaller orders, which is the abundance of them," Smith says. "If we're not getting paid a little bit more for those smaller to mid-sized orders, that makes sense to me. The big picture is we used to get upset because we had these small or mid-sized orders. But now we get paid a little more for those orders."

At this point, it's not clear how many of Shipt's workers are for or against this new pay structure. Still, a number of workers reached out to Clarke and Bain once the pay structure started rolling out.

"Shipt has been pretty under the radar," Clarke said. "No one is really paying attention to them -- mostly because the workers are scared to speak out."

Willy Solis, who shops for Shipt in the Dallas area, is one of the shoppers who reached out to Clarke.

"I've followed Sarah and Vanessa's work and their efforts over on Instacart, because I'm on that platform as well," Solis tells TechCrunch. "I've been seeing what they've been able to accomplish, so when Sarah asked in our group lounge if anyone is interested in talking, I jumped at it."

