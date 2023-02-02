U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab collaborates with Datos Health on remote therapeutic monitoring study

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datos Health, a global leader in remote care automation, today announced that the company's remote care platform, Open Care, will be used by Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for an outpatient remote therapeutic monitoring implementation effectiveness study.

Datos Health is a hybrid care delivery platform that goes beyond remote patient monitoring, enabling clinicians to practice care their way and deliver patients with automated assisted self-care. Datos Health merges monitoring and care to improve patient engagement and reduce clinician workload. (PRNewsfoto/Datos Health)
Datos Health is a hybrid care delivery platform that goes beyond remote patient monitoring, enabling clinicians to practice care their way and deliver patients with automated assisted self-care. Datos Health merges monitoring and care to improve patient engagement and reduce clinician workload. (PRNewsfoto/Datos Health)

Datos Health will enable Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to study how remote monitoring can enable data-driven decision-making.

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is the global leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with severe and complex conditions. As part of this study, the hospital's outpatient physical therapists will leverage the platform to monitor physical activity and exercise progress for patients at home and in the community (outside of their rehabilitation care). The study will include patients with Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis, those recovering from stroke, lower extremity and chronic lower back pain, and patients with mild traumatic brain injury or concussion.

Leveraging the patients' personal devices (e.g., smart watches and fitness trackers) or clinic-supplied wearable technology, Datos Health will help care teams remotely monitor individual patients' exertion level using the Borg Scale, steps per day, vigorous activity, and other metrics like heart rate where possible. Collectively, this monitoring will offer a consistent comparative metric across all devices and conditions. Additionally, it will enable care teams to intervene in real-time.

"The research study will allow us to determine the feasibility of remote therapeutic monitoring for clinicians and patients alike," said Miriam Rafferty, PhD, Director of Implementation Science at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. "It also will enable us to study how remote monitoring can enable data-driven decision-making," she continued.

Datos Health's streamlined solution empowers organizations like Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to customize remote care programs and enables clinicians to fine-tune workflows on the fly, with changes instantly translated into the CareApp — where patients can log their activity — and the Care Team Dashboard — where clinicians can view patient data, trends and escalation alerts.

"We see potential in therapeutic monitoring to improve long-term outcomes, and we're looking forward to evaluating the results of this study," noted Uri Bettesh, Founder and CEO of Datos Health.

About Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC), is the global leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with the most severe, complex conditions — from traumatic brain and spinal cord injury to stroke, amputation and cancer-related impairment. The quality of its care and research has led to the designation of "No. 1 Rehabilitation Hospital in America" by U.S. News & World Report every year since 1991. Upon opening in March 2017, the $550 million, 1.2-million-square-foot research hospital became the first-ever "translational" rehabilitation hospital in which clinicians, scientists, innovators and technologists work together in the same space, surrounding patients, discovering new approaches and applying (or "translating") research real time. This unique model enables patients to have 24/7 access to the brightest minds, the latest research, and the best opportunity for recovery. For more information, please visit https://www.sralab.org/

About Datos Health

Datos Health replaces today's rigid, pre-built remote patient monitoring solutions with an open platform. Clinicians now have unlimited freedom to implement and customize any remote care programs they choose. The flexible Design Studio allows clinicians to fine-tune care workflows to their needs and protocols, either by creating remote care programs from scratch or by leveraging existing protocols from leading healthcare organizations. These workflows are then instantly transformed into patient CareApps, empowering patients to manage parts of their care journey themselves. Assisted self-care is now an automated reality for patients and providers alike. No limitations. Pure possibility. Datos Health– Your care, your way. Learn more at www.datos-health.com.

Datos Health Contact:
Farah Parsa
Vice President, Marketing
farah.parsa@datos-health.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shirley-ryan-abilitylab-collaborates-with-datos-health-on-remote-therapeutic-monitoring-study-301737403.html

SOURCE Datos Health

