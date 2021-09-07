U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,528.23
    -7.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,182.00
    -187.09 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,399.23
    +35.71 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,284.95
    -7.09 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.26
    -1.03 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.20
    -34.50 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.40 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3610
    +0.0390 (+2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2200
    +0.4010 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,637.35
    -5,092.96 (-9.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.74
    -176.21 (-12.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Mourns the Passing of Joanne C. Smith, MD, President & CEO

·4 min read

Dr. Smith pioneered an entirely new paradigm in medicine

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirley Ryan AbilityLab (formerly Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago) today announced the untimely passing of Joanne C. Smith, MD, president and CEO. Dr. Smith died following treatment for cancer, which she battled privately while continuing to fully lead Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. She was 60 years old.

Dr. Smith was the driving force behind the transformation of care delivery in the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation. As the president and CEO of the No. 1-ranked Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, she envisioned the world's first-ever "translational" research hospital in which physicians, scientists, innovators, technologists and clinicians work together in the same space, surrounding patients, discovering novel approaches and applying (or "translating") research in real time.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and leader, Dr. Joanne Smith," said M. Jude Reyes, board chair. "Dr. Smith re-envisioned and reinvented the field of physical medicine. She shifted the paradigm and focus from the process of rehabilitation to the outcome of ability. For the first time, she integrated research and novel, outcomes-based metrics into patient care, resulting in better, faster recoveries."

Dr. Smith came to the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago for her residency in 1988 and never left. In 1992, she became an attending physician and was subsequently tapped to take on various leadership roles of increasing responsibility. In 2006, a few years after earning her MBA from the University of Chicago, she became president and CEO.

Shortly into her appointment as CEO, Dr. Smith had a self-described epiphany. Medicine, science and technology were at a boiling point with the convergence of disciplines and discoveries. She leveraged this moment, pursuing a strong calling by placing leading-edge science labs right into the clinical environment for the benefit of patients and research. In essence, she envisioned "the world's leading ability research institute within a hospital."

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab — the physical enabler and manifestation for the vision and a $550 million, 1.2 million square foot research hospital — opened on March 25, 2017, gaining national and international accolades. Just recently, the hospital once again was ranked No. 1 in rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report for the thirty-first year in a row — a level of distinction, quality and outcomes unmatched by any other hospital.

"Dr. Smith was a transformational and visionary health care leader," said Shirley Ryan, board member. "Her impact in the field of rehabilitation will be felt globally for many generations to come. She blended a culture of hope and positivity, integrating scientific research, technology and superior clinical care. I was honored to be her colleague and friend."

Dr. Smith was widely recognized as a thought leader. In 2021 and 2019, she was named to Modern Healthcare's exclusive "Top 25 Women Leaders" list. In 2019, she spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival, the nation's premier public gathering of leaders from around the globe. In 2018, she presented at the first-ever Wall Street Journal Future of Everything Festival, an ideas exchange focused on innovations that are transforming the world.

In addition to her leadership at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where she managed a team of more than 2,000 clinicians, scientists and staff, she was a faculty member at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine for 25 years. She also served for more than a decade on the Healthcare Advisory Roundtable for Madison Dearborn Partners and for more than two decades on the board of directors for AptarGroup, Inc.

Until Shirley Ryan AbilityLab's board of directors identifies Dr. Smith's replacement, the organization will be led by Peggy Kirk, chief operating officer, and Nancy Paridy, chief administrative officer.

With great love for serving as president and CEO, Dr. Smith most valued her roles of wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, Rory Repicky, their children, Claire and Michael Repicky, and a large extended family, in which she was one of nine children.

"It is impossible to overstate the importance of love to Joanne — how her reverence for it drove and shaped her life," said Repicky. "To Joanne, her work was always more than a job; it was a calling. By extension, her team members were always more than colleagues; they were members of her beloved, extended family. I know that her legacy will live on in this institution and in each and every employee working to improve the lives of the patients they serve."

About Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC), is the global leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with the most severe, complex conditions — from traumatic brain and spinal cord injury to stroke, amputation and cancer-related impairment. The organization expands and accelerates leadership in the field that began at RIC in 1953. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, go to www.sralab.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shirley-ryan-abilitylab-mourns-the-passing-of-joanne-c-smith-md-president--ceo-301370530.html

SOURCE Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Recommended Stories

  • CN Rail Shareholder Threatens Proxy Fight Over Imperiled Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the largest shareholders in Canadian National Railway Co. said it’s prepared to launch a proxy fight to replace the company’s leader as the $30 billion deal to buy Kansas City Southern faces possible collapse.London-based TCI Fund Management Ltd., which owns a 5% stake in CN, plans to call a special meeting of shareholders to nominate five directors to the railway’s board with a mandate to replace its chief executive officer, Jean-Jacques Ruest. TCI, which is run by Chris H

  • PlantX Appoints Fred Leigh as Executive Chairman

    PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Fred Leigh has been appointed as a director and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective immediately. The Board is composed of highly regarded executives in the business, finance and marketing industries and plays a vital role in guiding the Company's strategic development and execution of its governance goals.

  • Canadian National shareholder to nominate five directors to company's board

    TCI, which owns over 5% of Canadian National, said it hired Kingsdale Advisors, a firm which had represented Bill Ackman in his efforts to bring about changes at Canadian Pacific Railway. "We believe CN's best days are ahead of it", provided the company pulls out of its $29 billion bid to buy Kansas City Southern, TCI's Hohn said.

  • Fran Unsworth to step down as head of BBC News in 2022

    She was appointed director of news and current affairs in January 2018 and has worked at the BBC for more than four decades.

  • Sony Music Korea Appoints New Managing Director Bobby Ju

    Sony Music Entertainment Korea (SMEK) has appointed Bobby Youngchan Ju as its new managing director. He will oversee all of the company’s operations in the country, build and strengthen strategic partnership, and grow SMEK’s local roster. He takes the reins from Joseph Chang, and will report directly to Shridhar Subramaniam, Sony Music’s president of corporate […]

  • JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations

    China's JD.com said on Monday founder and chief executive Richard Liu will switch his focus to the e-commerce giant's long-term strategy, creating the new role of president to run the company's day-to-day operations. The move comes as several other founders of China's tech companies have gradually relinquished the top job, such as at Alibaba and ByteDance, although Liu, 48, will retain his title as chief executive and his board seat. The new role of president will be filled by Xu Lei, currently CEO of JD's biggest division, who has taken on a more prominent public role at the company in recent years.

  • Fran Unsworth, BBC Director of News and Current Affairs, to Leave After 40 Years

    Fran Unsworth, BBC director of news and current affairs, will leave the BBC in Jan. 2022. Unsworth was in the role from Jan. 2018 and oversaw all of the BBC’s news and current affairs programming. The process to appoint her successor will begin shortly, the BBC said. Unsworth began her journalistic career in 1980 in […]

  • After Crushing of Apple Daily, Directors Resign From Next Digital Listed Company

    All four remaining company directors of Next Digital, the corporation that owned Hong Kong’s now defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, have resigned. There is a risk that Next Digital will now be forcibly delisted from the stock market in the city. Shared in Next Digital were suspended from trading on June 17, 2021. Apple Daily […]

  • What Percentage Of First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) Shares Do Insiders Own?

    A look at the shareholders of First National Financial Corporation ( TSE:FN ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As It Reportedly Mulls Buying Gambling Powerhouse?

    MGM Resorts has rallied as vaccines roll out with sports betting providing an extra boost. But is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now As Lock-Up Period Expires?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • 6 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In September 2021: Apple Hits New High

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains at record highs at the start of September, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in September 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy As It Opens Another Casino In Pennsylvania?

    Penn National Gaming is among the top-rated gambling stocks as more states allow sports betting and online wagering.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?