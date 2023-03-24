U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.25
    -25.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,077.00
    -242.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,794.75
    -59.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,715.70
    -16.80 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.19
    -1.77 (-2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.10
    +8.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    -0.0086 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3220
    -0.0840 (-2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +1.60 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2219
    -0.0070 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1500
    -0.6390 (-0.49%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,954.69
    +430.88 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.42
    +11.96 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.74
    -100.86 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Shirofune, Japan's #1 Digital Ad Management Platform, to Sponsor Shoptalk

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Human Intelligence-Powered Advertising Automation Platform Seeks to Help Attendees at the Leading North American Retail Industry Show Taking Place in Las Vegas, March 26-29

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirofune, recently launching in the U.S. after becoming the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, will serve as a sponsor of the retail industry conference Shoptalk. The Shirofune team, including Founder and CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi, will be attending the show taking place at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on March 26 through 29.

With retailers seeking ways to stay competitive, Shirofune uses human-powered intelligence rather than AI to offer retail marketers and agencies an automated platform that simplifies digital advertising management, delivering significant time, cost and performance benefits. Rather than individually accessing ad platforms such as Meta, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and TikTok, Shirofune maximizes performance across all platforms with intelligent auto-budgeting and auto-bidding, as well as smart optimization tools, to eliminate underperforming keywords, audiences or networks.

"With its size and its focus on new technologies, trends and business models, the Shoptalk conference in Las Vegas is an ideal place to reach retail advertising decision-makers," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder/CEO of Shirofune. "Our easy-to-use platform not only saves time, money and frustration, but it improves overall performance, a message we know will resonate in the North American market. We'll be on the ground at Shoptalk and encourage everyone to connect with us there!"

Shirofune, which has captured a 91% market share in Japan, is used by numerous advertisers and agencies, including major players like Rakuten and Dentsu, saving them more than 50% of work hours. Launching in the U.S. and Canada in February 2023, Shirofune seeks to offer North American marketers and agencies the same benefits.

Recent developments since launching in North America include a successful presentation at eTail West and a partnership with Microsoft Advertising.

About Shirofune
Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us.

Media Contact
Chelsea Kershaw
Firecracker PR
(909) 573-7237
356056@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shirofune-japans-1-digital-ad-management-platform-to-sponsor-shoptalk-301780478.html

SOURCE Shirofune

Recommended Stories

  • Tyson Foods plant closure raises antitrust concerns among US farmers, experts

    Tyson Foods Inc gave its chicken suppliers two months' notice of its plan to shut a Virginia processing plant in May, raising concerns among farmers and legal experts about the company's compliance with antitrust regulations requiring it to give 90 days' notice before ending a contract. The planned closure of the plant has left dozens of Virginia chicken growers scrambling to find new buyers in a region with few other options. It could also expose Tyson to fines under the century-old Packers and Stockyards Act (PSA), the U.S. antitrust law requiring the minimum advance warning, according to Peter Carstensen, a professor of law emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School who previously served in the antitrust division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Oil slides as U.S. holds off refilling strategic reserve

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell sharply on Friday amid declining European banking shares and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects. Banking stocks slid in Europe with Deutsche Bank and UBS Group hit hard by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained. "The lack of crude buying for the SPR represents a major blow to the oil demand outlook," PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock said.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DO

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • India Set to Surpass China in Need for Oil as Growth Paths Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- A change is on the horizon for oil demand, with India set to eclipse China as the most important driver of global growth — and potentially the last, as the world shifts to a greener future.Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeA swelli

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Ford CFO: We are ‘refounding’ the company, cutting costs to make EV business profitable

    Ford pulls back the curtain on the state of its EV business.

  • Deutsche Bank, Kingate Settle Over $1.6 Billion in Madoff Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG agreed to settle a lawsuit in which it accused a pair of offshore feeder funds of wrongfully backing out of a deal to sell the German lender $1.6 billion in claims against Bernard Madoff’s bankrupt investment advisory business.Most Read from BloombergUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortCredit Suisse

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • U.S. Banking Crisis Could Present an Opportunity for Some Crypto Exchanges: JPMorgan

    Stablecoin trading volumes have increased following the run of bank collapses in the U.S., the report said.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Oil exec held for 5 years in Venezuela sues Citgo for $100M

    One of the Citgo oil executives who was held for nearly five years in Venezuela has sued his company for $100 million, alleging it conspired in his detention and then abandoned him and his family as he wasted away in horrific prison conditions for a crime he didn’t commit. Tomeu Vadell was one of six executives who worked for Houston-based Citgo when they were lured to Venezuela right before Thanksgiving in 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of the company’s parent, the Venezuelan-run-oil giant known as PDVSA. In his lawsuit, Vadell’s lawyers allege Citgo lured him and the other executives, who became known as the Citgo 6, as part of a scheme to be used as “political pawns.”

  • How Long Will $300,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    How long will $300,000 last in retirement? The answer to that depends on a variety of things: your lifestyle, your lifespan, your investments and any other income you have, to start. Let's break down whether $300,000 is enough for your … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $300,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Crude Price Remains Favorable

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc. said it will explore legal action against Hindenburg Research after the short seller issued a report alleging the payments company facilitated fraudsters.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May E