Shirofune, Japan's Leading Digital Ad Management Platform, Makes Its North American Debut at eTail Palm Springs 2023

·2 min read

  • The human intelligence-powered advertising automation platform will be exhibited from February 27-March 2

  • Founder and CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi to lead breakout session on February 28

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirofune, the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan used by leading brands such as Dentsu and Rakuten, will be exhibiting its human intelligence-powered optimization system at eTail Palm Springs 2023. This is the company's first major US event since launching into the North American market.

For a first look and demonstration of the ad automation platform, all guests are invited to visit Shirofune at eTail from February 27 through March 2 at the JW Marriott in Palm Springs. eTail is where the top minds in retail meet, collaborate and learn about what's disrupting the industry today and what'll change tomorrow.

Shirofune will also be part of two panel discussions on Optimizing Enterprise Level SEO on February 27 and Founder and CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi will be leading a breakout session on the topic of Emerging Tech and New Digital Experiences on February 28.

"Shirofune's 91% market share in Japan is a testament to our human intelligence-driven approach to automating manual processes and saving marketers precious time," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, Founder and CEO of Shirofune. "We want to bring the same success to North America so marketers and agencies in the United States and Canada can experience the same savings in time and ad spending. Our easy-to-use platform streamlines all operations and we're excited to demonstrate the superior results it can deliver at eTail West."

Shirofune's automated platform simplifies digital advertising management, giving marketing professionals a single, easy-to-use interface to optimize all campaigns. Rather than individually accessing advertising platforms such as Meta, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and TikTok, Shirofune maximizes performance across all ad platforms with intelligent auto-budgeting and auto-bidding and smart optimization tools to eliminate underperforming keywords, audiences or networks.

By utilizing human intelligence rather than artificial intelligence, Shirofune's algorithms are hard coded, audited and optimized daily. Manual tasks such as ad spending, performance suggestions and campaign optimization are completely automated, giving users optimal results and peace of mind.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofuni also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan.

For more information, visit https://shirofune.us/.

Media Contact

Chelsea Kershaw
Firecracker PR
(909) 573-7237
354338@email4pr.com

Event Organizing Partner

Gerard Sullivan
Adquench
https://tryadquench.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shirofune-japans-leading-digital-ad-management-platform-makes-its-north-american-debut-at-etail-palm-springs-2023-301754471.html

SOURCE Shirofune

