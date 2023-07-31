SHL Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:SHL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.12

The board of SHL Consolidated Bhd. (KLSE:SHL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.12 on the 25th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

SHL Consolidated Bhd's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, SHL Consolidated Bhd was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 4.7% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The last annual payment of MYR0.12 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. SHL Consolidated Bhd has seen earnings per share falling at 4.7% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On SHL Consolidated Bhd's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think SHL Consolidated Bhd's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for SHL Consolidated Bhd (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

