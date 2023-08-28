SHL Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:SHL) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of SHL Consolidated Bhd. (KLSE:SHL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.12 on the 25th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 5.7%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

SHL Consolidated Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by SHL Consolidated Bhd's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 4.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The last annual payment of MYR0.12 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's not great to see that SHL Consolidated Bhd's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 4.7% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Our Thoughts On SHL Consolidated Bhd's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SHL Consolidated Bhd will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, SHL Consolidated Bhd has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

