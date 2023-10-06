SHL Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:SHL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.12

The board of SHL Consolidated Bhd. (KLSE:SHL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.12 on the 25th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 5.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

SHL Consolidated Bhd's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by SHL Consolidated Bhd's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 4.7% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 52%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The last annual payment of MYR0.12 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. In the last five years, SHL Consolidated Bhd's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.7% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On SHL Consolidated Bhd's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think SHL Consolidated Bhd will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think SHL Consolidated Bhd is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, SHL Consolidated Bhd has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

