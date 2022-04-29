U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,262.25
    -21.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,783.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,335.00
    -119.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.89
    +0.53 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.40
    +25.10 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.38 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0077 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -2.65 (-8.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0103 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1880
    -0.6490 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,466.07
    -155.42 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.59
    +3.74 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.93
    +23.74 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

SHL Healthcare AB establishes new manufacturing facility in Europe

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Healthcare AB, a leading manufacturer for patient slings, alternating pressure mattresses & medical soft goods, has just announced the establishment of its first production facility factory in Europe. With approximately 5,000 sqm of manufacturing space, this new facility was chosen to be strategically located in Sophia, Bulgaria to offer our customers further flexibilities for lead times, logistics and production.

"This is an excellent opportunity for SHL Healthcare as we advance into the next chapter and increase our offerings in MedTech manufacturing on a global scale. By investing in expanded operations to tactical regions, we not only increase our manufacturing capacities but also demonstrate to customers our commitment in providing alternative production solutions for premium MedTech products and manufacturing services," says Erik Bolmgren, CEO of SHL Healthcare AB.

To ensure transparent insight and full control over operations, the new factory site in Bulgaria has been fully acquired by SHL Healthcare AB and is to be managed by its subsidiary SHL Healthcare Bulgaria EAD.

"I'm very excited to be part of this new expansion with SHL Healthcare. I hope to apply the 30+ years of experiences I've accumulated in the textile and MedTech industry to build a solid foundation for us here in Europe. Our plan is to kick off with production for non-medical products in 2022 while working in parallel to ramp up for medical products starting end of 2022 and to further accelerate in 2023. It's vital we take time to properly plan and implement all relevant quality systems and certifications." shared Patrik Axelsson, interim General Manager, SHL Healthcare Bulgaria EAD.

About SHL Healthcare

SHL Healthcare is a global leader in MedTech manufacturing that offers a range of premium contract manufacturing capabilities such as CNC Sewing, CNC Fabric Cutting, RF/HF Welding, Product Testing, Assembly and more. Some examples of MedTech products SHL Healthcare manufactures include medical patient slings, alternating pressure mattresses, pumps and medical soft goods.

Image Caption:

SHL Healthcare AB establishes new 5,000 sqm production facility in Sophia, Bulgaria.

Patty Sa
+41 79 151 4010
patty.sa@shl-healthcare.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/shl-healthcare-ab/r/shl-healthcare-ab-establishes-new-manufacturing-facility-in-europe-,c3556679

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/shl-healthcare-ab/i/3556679-0-jpeg,c3043985

3556679_0.jpeg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shl-healthcare-ab-establishes-new-manufacturing-facility-in-europe-301536089.html

SOURCE SHL Healthcare AB

Recommended Stories

  • Micron sued for alleged patent infringement

    The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • More of Europe's crude supply is coming from deep in the heart of Texas

    U.S. crude exports to Europe climbed in March and April as buyers across the Atlantic snapped up the country's light sweet grades to offset the expected loss of Russian oil, according to shipping data, traders and analysts. As the European Union weighs an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. exporters are ramping up shipments of U.S. light crude to Europe, helped by Washington's decision to release 180 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is flooding the domestic market. U.S. crude exports bound for Europe are close to 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in April, the highest in two years and one of the strongest months on record, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at data provider Kpler.

  • China and U.S. Negotiate On-Site Audit Checks as Delistings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’

  • COVID-19: Moderna asks FDA to authorize vaccine for young kids, Merck antiviral pill sales top $3B

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest information surrounding Moderna's FDA filing to authorize a COVID vaccine for children, as well as looking at Merck's Q1 earnings beat attributed to its COVID treatment pill.

  • Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East, exporting about 273,000 barrels per day, mainly to South Korea, and to other destinations including Japan, Australia, Thailand and the United States. Exxon said on March 1 it would exit about $4 billion in assets and discontinue all its Russia operations, including Sakhalin 1, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • Germany caves to EU pressure over Russian oil ban - live updates

    Amazon hit by slowest growth in two decades Kremlin earns record profit from Gazprom FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China is facing a double disaster caught between Covid and Putin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Top Stocks for May 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. United States Steel Corp.: United States Steel makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • U.S. GDP slowdown ‘in the rearview mirror,’ Clearnomics CEO says

    Clearnomics Founder and CEO James Liu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the negative GDP print and how investors should assess market headwinds.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • Google has abandoned interview riddles but is asking frustrating ‘gotcha’ questions during hiring, employee says on Blind

    Much to interviewees’ annoyance, Google still reportedly asks questions meant to trip them up

  • Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as Wall Street rallies

    The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, recovering from its weakest level in more than seven weeks, as oil prices rose and equity markets clawed back some recent declines. The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2805 to the greenback, or 77.09 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since March 9 at 1.2879. It was the only Group of 10 currency to gain ground against the greenback.

  • U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer Picture

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy shrank for the first time since 2020, reflecting an import surge tied to solid consumer demand -- which in turn suggests growth will return imminently.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Mark

  • Kremlin earns record profit from Gazprom

    The Kremlin has earned a record profit from its state-owned energy company Gazprom as Britain scrambles to free itself from foreign gas supplies amid fears the West could be cut off.

  • Why tech giants like Meta change their names

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle details the weight and importance of name changes for large tech companies, what went into Facebook's shift into Meta, and companies' performance after rebranding.

  • Asian markets gain after tech-led rebound on Wall Street

    Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies.