When Will SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (VTX:SHLTN) Breakeven?

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (VTX:SHLTN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the CHF79m market-cap company posted a loss of US$7.1m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on SHL Telemedicine's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering SHL Telemedicine, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$176k in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 96%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SHL Telemedicine's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 17% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

