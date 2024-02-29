Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2024

Operator: Good afternoon and welcome to Shoals Technologies Group Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mehgan Peetz, Chief Legal Officer for Shoals Technologies Group. Thank you. You may begin.

Mehgan Peetz: Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for joining us today. Hosting the call with me are CEO, Brandon Moss; and CFO, Dominic Bardos. On this call, management will be making projections or other forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. As you listen and consider these comments, you should understand that these statements, including the guidance regarding first quarter and full year 2024, are not guarantees of performance or results. Actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements, if any of our assumptions are incorrect or because of other factors. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including economic, market and industry conditions, defects or performance problems in our products or their parts, including those related wire inflation shrinkback matter, failure to accurately estimate the potential losses related to such matter and failure to recover those losses from the manufacturer, decrease demand for our products, policy and regulatory changes, supply chain disruptions and availability and price of our components and materials.

Although we may indicate and believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate or incorrect and therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. We caution that any forward-looking statement included in this discussion is made as of the date of this discussion and we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Today's presentation also includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. You should refer to the information contained in the company's fourth quarter press release for definitional information and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to the comparable financial measures.

With that, let me turn the call over to Shoals CEO, Brandon Moss.

Brandon Moss: Thank you very much, Mehgan, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll start today's call with some key highlights from the full year 2023 and the fourth quarter. I will follow with an overview of solar market conditions and then discuss our plan to expand and relocate operations to a new facility in Portland, Tennessee. I will then provide an update on the wire insulation shrinkback warranty investigation and remediation, and finally, wrap up with a discussion of our strategic priorities before turning it over to Dominic, who will review our financial results and discuss our outlook for 2024. 2023 was another year of tremendous execution for Shoals, with revenue growing approximately 50% for the second consecutive year.

In fact, Shoals has grown revenue at 41% CAGR since 2020, significantly outpacing the industry's growth of 17% over the same period. Our ability to drive operational leverage as we grew revenue contributed to full year adjusted gross profit increasing 75% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was up 86% year-over-year, while full year adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin both expanded almost 700 basis points compared to the prior year. Notably, with full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $173.4 million, we achieved the high end of our outlook for 2023 adjusted EBITDA, which was raised when we reported third quarter earnings. And as Dominic will discuss in greater detail, cash flow from operations was $92 million, up 133% from 2022.

We are pleased that Shoals has transitioned into a company with strong cash flow generation. Turning to fourth quarter highlights. Shoals had another strong quarter with revenue growing 38% year-over-year to $130.4 million. Backlog and awarded orders were $631.3 million, up 47% year-over-year, and approximately flat sequentially, reflecting continued strong demand for our products. The company added over $128 million in orders in the quarter, which was an increase of 147% year-over-year. Further, our quote volumes remained very strong, growing 154% year-over-year. In addition, the number of quotes is also growing while the size of the jobs continues to rise. Subsequent to quarter end, we bolstered our domestic leadership position after entering into a master supply agreement with a new top solar EPC.

And international markets continue to develop as a growth driver, representing more than 13% of our backlog and awarded orders. Moving now to the solar market landscape. The long-term fundamentals for solar are incredibly strong. Demand for energy is steadily rising according to the EIA. Analysts expect U.S. demand for electric power to continue growing through 2050, driven by sustained economic growth and the shift toward electrification. Solar offers the lowest levelized cost of energy because it requires zero fuel costs. We expect the price of solar will continue decreasing due to reduced cost of solar panels, battery storage, and additional scale. We believe this trend will drive solar market growth in the coming decades. In fact, U.S. solar generation capacity is expected to double by 2030 and nearly double again by 2050.

In addition, according to the EIA's short-term energy outlook published in January, solar is expected to be the leading source of new electricity generation over the next two years, with 36 gigawatts of new solar capacity across all solar segments coming online in 2024 and an additional 43 gigawatts in 2025. This incremental capacity is expected to boost the solar share of total generation, the 6% in 2024 and 7% in 2025, up from the 4% in 2023. Shoals is excited to be a leader in the energy transition space with our market leading solutions in electrical balance of systems. While the long-term solar market outlook is very strong, in our core utility scale segment, project delays have contributed to slowdowns reported by our utility scale peers in Q2 and Q3 of last year.

Higher financing costs, extended equipment lead times, particularly for transformers and switchgear, and long interconnection queues are all exacerbating industry weakness. The industry slowdown is significant and will impact our results in the first half of 2024, but we expect this trend to reverse over time. When you look at the EIA data on project delays, there's been a significant increase over the course of the last two years, with delayed projects increasing from 36% in the first quarter of 2022 to 62% in the fourth quarter of 2023. As Dominic will discuss, we're providing first quarter guidance to assist analysts with modeling. While short-term hurdles exist, we remain confident in the long-term fundamentals. The undeniable ongoing shift toward renewables, driven by cost competitiveness and sustainability goals, creates a significant growth opportunity for the industry.

We believe we're well-positioned to capitalize on this trend through our focus on utility scale projects and proactive approach to mitigating near-term challenges. Further, as we discussed on our last call, we see a compelling opportunity in the community scale commercial and industrial segment. Though these projects are smaller than utility scale, they share many of the same challenges, including high labor costs for deployment and supply chain challenges that our technology was developed to address. We believe our value proposition will remain attractive even in the context of smaller projects. To that end, we're excited about the Department of Energy's recent pledge to meet the National Community Solar Partnership target of 20 gigawatts of community solar by 2025, which is almost triple today's 7 gigawatts.

Though it's still early days, we think this could provide an exciting opportunity to offset the delays and push-outs in utility scale with projects that have a faster turnaround. We are currently building out focused teams to take advantage of this opportunity. Moving to international. The landscape is evolving. Following COP28, there's been a fresh push for renewables as nations have realized they are not on target to meet emissions goals. This has resulted in some nations tripling their commitments by 2030. While the outlook for global growth in 2024 is more muted, primarily due to China's expected slowdown and a stabilizing European market post-energy crisis, we see bright spots. Specifically, Middle East and Africa are showcasing significant growth potential.

We're actively exploring opportunities in these emerging markets, confident that our expertise translates well to new geographies. As we have discussed, international markets have the potential to be a major growth driver. In fact, as of year-end, international represented more than 13% of our backlog in awarded orders. We remain largely focused on specific higher growth markets within Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Australia, which combined are more than double the size of the U.S. market in growing at a 9% CAGR through 2026. We are pleased to report our sales team is making significant progress, recently securing projects in Angola, Colombia, Nigeria, Peru, and Serbia. We expect growth to accelerate as international EPCs begin to appreciate the value proposition of our entire product suite.

Looking ahead, we will continue strategically growing our international team and investing to support growth and further customer traction. Turning now to our recent announcement to invest in a new facility in Portland, Tennessee. Over the next five years, Shoals is committed to invest a total of $80 million to expand and centralize our existing manufacturing and distribution operations into a new 638,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility near our existing facilities. Since the beginning of last year, we have been focused on increasing production capacity and enhancing operational efficiencies to meet the growing demand for our products. We believe that the new plant will allow us to achieve these objectives and marks a critical milestone in our journey.

We are confident that it will pave the way for the company's continued long-term growth. We are also thrilled to be investing in our workforce, becoming an employer of choice in the region, and further contributing to the thriving economic landscape of Tennessee. We are grateful for the support of Governor Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and look forward to a strong partnership in the years ahead. It's important to note that while this is our most significant capital investment, once complete, we expect the new plant will ultimately drive operational efficiencies. In addition, we are committed to keeping Shoals asset-light. I will now provide an update on where we stand with our investigation and remediation of the wire insulation shrinkback warranty issue.

As disclosed in our third quarter earnings call, we filed a complaint to recover damages caused by defective wire that Prysmian Cables and Systems USA LLC sold to Shoals between 2020 and approximately 2022. Through December 31, 2023, Shoals had already expended $4.7 million of cash in the identification, repair and replacement of defective wire and is seeking full recovery from Prysmian for those as well as future expenses related to the issue. Because of the pending litigation, we are limited to what we can discuss publicly. However, there are some important updates we can provide. First, initial wire insulation shrinkback issues were found on at least 20 sites of the approximately 300 sites that have had the defective Prysmian red wire. In addition, after we filed our complaint and customer service notices were issued to those approximately 300 sites, we were informed that approximately 10 incremental sites experienced shrinkback.

Second, of those approximately 30 sites, 4 sites did not display insulation shrinkback upon inspection. In situations where there was shrinkback, we are working to remediate the issue as quickly as possible. Finally, as we continue to analyze all of the incoming information and remediation projections, we have determined that the range of expense we communicated last quarter is still appropriate. Dominic will cover in further detail. Shoals is committed to quality. As we work to remedy the Prysmian defective wire issue, our top priority is taking care of our customers. We are working to remedy the issue as efficiently as possible and seek to accelerate remediation where we can. As highlighted by our new top EPC engagement, we want to emphasize that our underlying business remains very strong and we expect it to continue to flourish through the resolution of this issue.

Moving to the patent infringement complaints filed by Shoals with the ITC in May of 2023, the evidentiary hearing is scheduled in March with a final ruling expected in November. Our district court cases would resume after that time. As previously stated, we remain committed to vigorously defending and protecting our intellectual property rights. I'll now wrap up by highlighting our strategic priorities for 2024. We will continue to pursue markets that support global electrification and are impacted by skilled labor needs and supply chain constraints. Our core competency of engineering prefabricated plug-and-play solutions at scale align well with market needs. By delivering these high-value prefabricated solutions, we can protect our margins while providing a much higher quality product.

Shoals will continue to protect and grow our core utility scale solar business. This includes growing share within our domestic solar base and accelerating growth in international markets. We also expect to accelerate our diversification into new markets that support electrification. This includes leveraging our very strong balance sheet and cash flows by investing for both organic and inorganic growth. In fact, despite accelerating remediation efforts for the defective Prysmian wire for which we plan to spend $31.1 million in 2024, we still expect to increase our cash from operations by 20%. As we make these investments, we will continue to drive operational excellence and build our organizational capacity to maintain our leadership position in domestic utility scale solar and grow to a leadership position in newer market segments.

Growth in new markets will require some reinvestment of profits from our core business, which we will do prudently as we strive to generate an attractive return on our investments for our shareholders. Shoals is an innovation leader with strong product development capability. While the industry is going through a period of transition, our long-term future is bright with record-quoting activity and strong orders. As market conditions improve, we expect Shoals will continue to take share and outgrow the market for many years to come. I'll now turn it over to Dominic, who will discuss fourth quarter 2023 financial results.

Dominic Bardos: Thanks, Brandon, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Turning to our results. Fourth quarter net revenue grew 38% to $130.4 million versus the same period in 2022. Our higher sales were driven by increased demand for our products in domestic utility scale solar projects. Gross profit increased to $55.4 million compared to $40.4 million in the prior year period. Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue was 42.5% compared to 42.7% in the prior year period, primarily due to higher labor costs. The increase in labor was slightly offset by increased leverage on fixed costs. During the quarter, we did not incur wire inflation shrinkback warranty liability expenses and our cost of goods sold, so there was no adjustment to GAAP gross profit necessary during the period.

I would like to point out that we have added a quarterly reconciliation of 2023 adjusted EBITDA to the appendix of our investor presentation. This reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA illustrates the quarterly impact of the shrinkback expenses. As you may recall, we disclosed the Q3 and full year-to-date impact through Q3 last quarter, but we did not individually break out the elements incurred in the first and second quarters of 2023. I hope you find this additional information helpful. Further, as Brandon mentioned earlier, we continue to analyze all new information regarding the potential loss related to the defective Prysmian wire. While we investigated approximately 10 additional sites during the quarter, findings were consistent with assumptions incorporated in the remediation range we communicated last quarter, which is $59.7 million at the low end and $184.9 million at the high end.

During the quarter, you will see that we incurred an additional $0.7 million of litigation expenses associated with this issue in the SG&A section of our income statement. That is why our adjusted EBITDA reconciliation indicates $0.7 million associated with the installation shrinkback issue in the fourth quarter. Also, during the quarter, we did expend $1.7 million in cash as we ramped up remediation efforts. You will see that the remaining warranty liability on our balance sheet is now $54.9 million. We believe we are positioned to move faster on remediation efforts in 2024, so we have reflected a current portion of the remaining liability at $31.1 million. This represents the amount of cash we estimate we will consume during the next four quarters to continue remediation efforts.

Shifting to selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter. We incurred $21.5 million of SG&A expense compared to $14.9 million during the same period in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily related to higher non-cash stock-based compensation, legal fees related to the patent infringement and wire installation shrinkback complaints, and planned increases in payroll expense due to higher headcount supporting growth. As I mentioned earlier, $0.7 million of this expense was specifically related to the wire installation shrinkback litigation. Net income was $16.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $118.3 million during the same period in the prior year. The prior year period benefited from a $110.9 million gain on the termination of the tax receivable agreement.

On a related note, we completed the simplification of our legal structure in Q4, transitioning from the prior up C structure to a traditional C corp. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased 30% to $39.1 million compared to $30.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30% compared to 31.8% a year ago, reflecting lower gross margin partially offset by operating expense leverage. I want to take a moment to clarify that when we raised our outlook for 2023 adjusted EBITDA to $165 million to $175 million during the third quarter earnings, we did so on the basis that year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was $134.3 million, implying a range for fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $30.7 million to $40.7 million. Said another way, fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $39.1 million came in at the high end of the implied fourth quarter range of $30.7 million to $40.7 million.

I hope this and the additional detail in the investor deck materials assist you in tying out the numbers. Adjusted net income was $21.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to $25.0 million in the prior year period. Cash flow remained strong in the fourth quarter with $26.4 million of cash flow from operations offset by $2.9 million of investment in capital expenditures. For the full year, cash flow from operations grew 133% to $92.0 million. After capital expenditures of $10.6 million, we used the majority of the remaining cash to paydown our revolver and term loan facilities. We are pleased to have continued our trend of improving our leverage ratio again during the period. As of December 31st, 2023, we had $631.3 million in backlog and awarded orders, an increase of 47% year-over-year as the company added over $128 million in orders during the period.

It's important to note that some international orders have longer lead times than domestic orders and we are also winning domestic jobs that extend beyond our historical revenue cycle of nine to 13 months to realize revenue from awarded orders. Approximately $175 million of our backlog and awarded orders at year-end have delivery dates beyond 2024. Turning now to the outlook. Given the current headwinds in the utility scale solar market, some of our customers have experienced project delays. As a result of the current slowdown, we are providing an outlook for the first quarter to help set expectations, but note that it is not our intention to provide quarterly guidance on an ongoing basis. Based on current business conditions, business trends, and other factors, for the quarter ending March 31st, 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $90 million to $100 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

Based on current business conditions, business trends, and other factors, for the full year 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $480 million to $520 million; adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $150 million to $170 million; adjusted net income to be in the range of $90 million to $110 million; cash flow from operations to be in the range of $100 million to $120 million; capital expenditures to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million; and interest expense to also be in the range of $15 million to $20 million. Further, in thinking about the cadence of the year, we expect second quarter revenue to see modest improvement over the first quarter, but still have an adjusted EBITDA decline year-over-year, prior to achieving operating leverage in the second half of the year.

While it is always our goal to grow profitably, we will continue to invest in the business to maintain our leadership and position Shoals to take advantage of long-term opportunities to create shareholder value. To that end, we are continuing to invest to scale the business. Finally, with the significant cash flow we expect to generate in 2024 and beyond, Shoals has new balance sheet optionality to further drive shareholder value. Specifically, with 2024 cash flow from operations of $100 million to $120 million, up 20% at the midpoint, our capital deployment will continue to emphasize further deleveraging of the balance sheet and growing the business both organically and inorganically. With that, I'll turn it back over to Brandon for closing remarks.

Brandon Moss: Thanks, Dominic. I'd like to close by thanking all of our customers for their confidence in Shoals, our employees for enabling us to effectively serve our customers, and our shareholders for their continuous support. And with that, thank you, everyone. I appreciate your time today. We will now open the line for questions.

Operator: Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Mark Strouse with JPMorgan Chase & Company. Please proceed with your question.

