Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Shoals Technologies Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = US$71m ÷ (US$840m - US$84m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Shoals Technologies Group has an ROCE of 9.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 13%.

See our latest analysis for Shoals Technologies Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shoals Technologies Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Shoals Technologies Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Shoals Technologies Group doesn't inspire confidence. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 9.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Shoals Technologies Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 52% over the last year. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Shoals Technologies Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Shoals Technologies Group that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.