From Shock Arrest to Nissan Turmoil and Trial: A Carlos Ghosn Timeline

(Bloomberg) -- Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo a year ago and his fall from the apex of the automotive world was stunning. The deposed executive, accused of crimes ranging from falsifying documents to diverting Nissan Motor Co. money for personal use, has proclaimed his innocence on all charges.

The fall shook the alliance Ghosn created between Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. to its core. As he prepares for a trial that will probably start in the first half of 2020, the three-way partnership has moved on.

Nissan had its own share of turmoil over the past year. Profits dropped to decade lows, the relationship with top shareholder Renault was damaged and Ghosn’s loyalist-turned-accuser Hiroto Saikawa was ousted as chief executive.

Here’s a rundown of key developments:

Nov. 12

Nissan slashes its sales and profit forecast for the year through March and withdraws its dividend outlook, dealing an unexpected blow to top shareholder Renault.

Oct. 31

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agrees to merge with PSA Group, adding pressure to Renault to fix its relationship with Nissan. Renault had sought and failed to reach a merger agreement with Fiat earlier in the year.

Oct. 24

Ghosn’s lawyers enter pleas of not guilty on all charges, saying he’s the victim of a conspiracy between prosecutors, the government and Nissan to bring about his downfall.

Oct. 9

Nissan appoints Makoto Uchida, head of its China joint venture, as CEO effective Dec. 1, along with new Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta.

Sept. 23

Nissan, Ghosn and Greg Kelly agree to pay fines to settle charges brought by U.S. regulators, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

Sept. 10

Nissan’s board ousts Saikawa over his role in the excessive pay issue. His last day at the company is Sept. 16.

July 25

Nissan’s operating profit drops to a decade low and the company announces a restructuring that will involve 12,500 job cuts.

June 11

Kelly tells magazine Bungei Shunju about the existence of stock-linked compensation for CEO Saikawa, Ghosn’s handpicked successor, that resulted in excess pay in 2013.

June 7

Merger discussions between Renault and Fiat, which would have created the world’s third-largest carmaker, collapse after Nissan withholds support for the deal.

May 23

Pre-trial proceedings begin in Tokyo, mainly to narrow the scope of the charges.

April 25

Ghosn’s lawyers post a bond of 500 million yen ($4.6 million) to obtain his release. A court set the bond on condition he lives at a registered domestic address, doesn’t leave the country, and adheres to requirements meant to prevent the destruction of any evidence.

April 24

Nissan cuts its preliminary operating profit for the year ended March 31, marking the first time in a decade it earned less than its French partner Renault.

April 22

Prosecutors indict Ghosn on fresh charges of misdirecting Nissan’s money for his personal use, saying the carmaker lost $5 million funneled into accounts controlled by him. These represent the most serious allegations so far against Ghosn.Nissan also files a criminal complaint to prosecutors, alleging Ghosn drew on the automaker’s funds for his own use.

April 19

French magazine L’Express reports unidentified people saying Ghosn spent $30,000 of Nissan money on luxury items such as Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Ermenegildo Zegna products.

April 16

Ghosn is said to have improperly charged Renault for a 3,000-euro ($3,320) scooter purchased in 2018.

April 13

Ghosn’s son denies his startup received funds via an investment company that is alleged to have obtained money from Nissan.

April 9

Lawyers of Ghosn issue a video of him recorded before he was detained, where he speaks of “backstabbing” by executives who played a “very dirty game.” He doesn’t identify the executives by name, and repeats his claim of innocence.

April 8

Nissan shareholders vote Ghosn out as a board director, stripping him of his last title at the automaker.Among allegations, Ghosn is accused of siphoning off $5 million of $15 million that Nissan sent to an overseas distributor between 2015 and 2018, according to Japanese prosecutors.

April 4

Prosecutors rearrest Ghosn at his Tokyo apartment, saying he sent Nissan’s money to accounts he controlled and that he took a combined $15 million in three instances beginning in 2015.Ghosn calls his detention “outrageous and arbitrary,” and says it’s “part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors.” He pledges his innocence of the “groundless charges and accusations.”

