Shock pause in inflation heaps pressure on the Bank of England - latest updates

Inflation was unchanged last month, official figures show, indicating the Bank of England may have to keep interest rates higher for longer to bring down price rises.

The consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation remained at 6.7pc in September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Economists had predicted the figure would drop to 6.6pc.

Rising prices at the petrol pump made the largest contribution to inflation, offsetting falls in food and drink prices.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices eased again across a range of items with the cost of household appliances and airfares also falling this month.

“These were offset by rising prices for motor fuels and the cost of hotel stays.”

The inflation figure has remained unchanged just as separate data from the ONS showed wages began to outpace price rises for the first time in the three months to July and to August.

Phil Harris, restructuring advisory partner at FRP, said: “The big question is whether this will spur-on consumer spending or go towards replenishing depleted household savings.”

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 5.25pc in a bid to tame inflation which remains more than three times its 2pc target.

07:47 AM BST

Inflation holding steady 'not unusual', says ONS economist

Office for National Statistics chief economist Grant Fitzner said there may be “some disappointment” around the unchanged inflation figure but that it is “not unusual”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

This is not unusual. If you look across Europe, many countries have seen either periods lately of no change or in some cases of actual increases in the headline rate, before they started to resume their falls. There may be some disappointment out there, but of course, we have seen significant falls in headline inflation over the last six months.

Asked about whether volatility in the Middle East could lead to rises in the wholesale price of energy, Mr Fitzner said:

It can to the extent that it impacts on supply. The current conflict in Israel and Palestine is in an area of non oil producers but obviously if this conflict spreads that could be disruptive.

07:45 AM BST

Government 'on track' to halve inflation, insists minister

Treasury minister Andrew Griffith insisted the Government was “on track” to hit its pledge to halve inflation this year despite the headline consumer prices index (CPI) remaining flat at 6.7pc in September.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, dropped from 6.2pc in August to 6.1pc in September.

It is down from a recent high of 7.1pc in May, which was the highest recorded since March 1992.

Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation this year, which would mean he would need headline price rises to fall below 5.4pc by December.

Asked if he believed the rate would be lower, the economic secretary to the Treasury told Times Radio:

No, I expected it to be flat. At the beginning of the year we set ourselves an ambitious target to halve inflation this year. Today’s figures - flat for September - show we are on track for that.

07:36 AM BST

We're likely to see another rate rise after this data, says Quilter Investors

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said:

Clearly the UK is not winning any races with this trajectory as inflation still remains incredibly elevated and much more so than peers. With geopolitical tensions rising, energy and petrol prices are once again on the way up and inflationary pressures risk hitting an economy that has gone through a painful cost of living crisis. For now, the higher for longer interest rate narrative will continue to persist. However, while wages are now rising faster than prices, for many the pain is yet to be truly felt and the Bank of England is in a difficult position. It paused on raising interest rates at its last meeting, but this reading means we are likely to see at least another rate rise. The question becomes when they have done enough, but with inflation taking so long to come back down to more palatable levels that is a difficult question to answer and risks policy misstep. We think the Bank of England has done enough and will be led by external factors, such as the Federal Reserve, but they will not want to appear to be doing nothing, especially when inflation remains so high.

07:28 AM BST

We'll be stuck with this interest rate until end of 2024, says FRP

As inflation held steady at 6.7pc, Phil Harris, restructuring advisory partner at FRP, said:

We’re heading into the ‘golden quarter’ of consumer spending and sticky inflation will only exacerbate the challenges that businesses face this winter. Forecasts suggests we will be stuck with the existing base rate until the end of 2024, keeping the cost of borrowing high at a time when firms are dealing with elevated input costs – including energy. Wages have also begun to outstrip inflation for the first time in two years. The big question is whether this will spur-on consumer spending or go towards replenishing depleted household savings. We’re not expecting any significant fiscal stimulus in next month’s Autumn Statement so it is likely that the high levels of insolvencies experienced this year are here to stay.

07:22 AM BST

Petrol prices jumped by 5.1p per litre in September

The average price of petrol rose by 5.1p per litre between August and September, according to the Office for National Statistics, meaning inflation was unchanged at 6.7pc.

Petrol typically cost 153.6 pence per litre in September. In the same month last year, prices fell by 8.7 pence per litre to stand at 166.5 pence per litre.

Similarly, diesel prices rose by 6.3 pence per litre this year to stand at 157.4 pence per litre. Last year, they fell by five pence per litre to stand at 181.6 pence per litre in September 2022.

The largest downward contributions to inflation came from the milk, cheese and eggs, and mineral waters, soft drinks and juices.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices fell by 0.1pc between August and September, compared with a rise of 1.1pc between the same two months a year ago.

07:17 AM BST

Inflation rarely falls in a straight line, says Hunt

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

“As we have seen across other G7 countries, inflation rarely falls in a straight line, but if we stick to our plan then we still expect it to keep falling this year. Today’s news just shows this is even more important so we can ease the pressure on families and businesses.

07:10 AM BST

Rising prices at the petrol pump keeps inflation high

The Office for National Statistics chief economist Grant Fitzner said:

After last month’s fall, annual inflation was unchanged in September. Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices eased again across a range of items with the cost of household appliances and airfares also falling this month. These were offset by rising prices for motor fuels and the cost of hotel stays. The annual rate of core inflation has slowed again this month, driven by a slowdown in the cost of many goods though services prices did rise a little this month.

07:06 AM BST

Inflation holds firm at 6.7pc

The rate of consumer prices index measure of inflation was 6.7pc in September, the same rate as in August, the Office for National Statistics said.

07:03 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Inflation was unchanged in September in a reading that heaps pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again to tackle stubborn price rises.

The consumer prices index stood at 6.7pc last month.

What happened overnight

Shares have fallen in Asia after China reported that its economy grew at a 4.9pc annual pace in the three months to September, down from 6.3pc in the previous quarter.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said the world’s second-largest economy slowed in the summer as global demand for exports faltered and the ailing property sector sank deeper into crisis.

The Chinese government has acted to help the economy with various policies, raising spending on building ports and other infrastructure, cutting interest rates and easing curbs on home-buying.

But economists say wider reforms are needed to address longer-term problems, such as a fast-aging population and falling productivity, that are hindering growth.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.1pc to 17,755.25 and the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.6pc to 3,064.76.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo also was down 0.1pc at 32,003.18. South Korea’s Kospi added less than 0.1pc, to 2,461.78 and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up less than three points, at 7,060.50.

Bangkok’s SET rose 0.5pc and India’s Sensex was down less than 0.1pc.

Wall Streets delivered a mixed performance after new data showed that shoppers spent more-than-expected at US retailers, fuelling concerns that the economy remains rebust despite high interest rates.

The S&P 500 dipped to close less than 0.1pc lower at 4,373.20 after flipping between small gains and losses through the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added less than 0.1pc to 33,997.65, while the Nasdaq Composite finished 0.3pc lower at 13,533.75.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.83pc from 4.69pc late Monday.

