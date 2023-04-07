A shocking murder forces San Francisco’s complacent elite to confront reality

Bob Lee - CASH App VIA PR NEWSWIRE

San Franciscans have become numbingly accustomed to a baseline level of crime and squalor in their city.

Motorists leave car windows open and doors unlocked to deter overnight break-ins; pedestrians subconsciously swerve across the pavement to avoid zombie-like drug addicts; the city’s downtown largely empties out after dinner.

But the death of Bob Lee, a tech entrepreneur and former executive at the payments company Square, has shocked the city.

Lee, 43, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a relatively quiet Rincon Hill neighbourhood, a stone’s throw from Instagram and Google’s city offices. CCTV footage appeared to show him holding his side and falling to the ground after 2:30am as a car drove away. As of Thursday, San Francisco police had not identified a suspect and said no arrests had been made.

For the city’s tech elite, who have made San Francisco one of the world’s most expensive cities, the death of a revered executive could be a tipping point that forces them to confront the area’s problems – or accelerate an already building exodus.

After Lee was named as the victim, tributes poured in from across Silicon Valley. But they were interlaced with questions and accusations about the state of the city.

“Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately,” Elon Musk tweeted, asking the city’s chief prosecutor what action was being taken against repeat violent offenders.

“I fear for the safety of friends/colleagues in SF,” said Vivek Sodera, the co-founder of email app Superhuman. “SF is not back. SF continues to be dangerous.”

Statistically, San Francisco is not an outlier. On Wednesday, the San Francisco Chronicle pointed out that the city’s violent crime rate was 14th out of 23 large US cities, its murder rate was even lower, and both were near historic lows.

The police union countered by accusing the newspaper of seeking to “shame those concerned about rising crime”, pointing out that offences had risen sharply over the last three years.

Statistics do not tell the story of how the city often feels. Homelessness and drug use have become a nationwide problem in the US, but in San Francisco it is concentrated in the centre and victims are disproportionately unsheltered, meaning they are on the street and thus jarringly visible.

The city’s beauty and history – home of the Gold Rush, the Beats and the Hippies – make its problems somehow more striking.

While violent crime may be comparable to other urban centres, property crime, such as theft and burglary, is significantly higher than most cities. Store fronts on the city’s main thoroughfare, Market Street, remain boarded up three years after they were first reinforced due to nationwide protests.

“There’s a cruelty here that I don’t think I’ve seen, and I’ve done outreach on every continent,” a UN rapporteur once remarked on visiting the city of Oakland, across the San Francisco Bay.

Tourists who come to see the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, cable cars and Alcatraz are almost universally shocked by the tents, discarded needles and human waste on the street. To residents, it becomes something to screen out.

Coming face to face with deprivation is a daily fact of living in the city. During the three years that I lived in San Francisco, from 2018 to 2021, I had friends who were threatened at knifepoint, who took cover behind cars and led children away from shootings, all in broad daylight.

Incidents like this become part of the humdrum of daily conversation, alongside the fog and the latest embarrassing Twitter spat between venture capitalists. It is shocking, and yet utterly normal.

At times it feels like much of the tech industry has set itself up to distance itself from the city’s problems, at the same time as living on top of them.

It does not seem a coincidence that Uber first took off in San Francisco: it offered locals a way to quickly move around while spending as little time as possible out on the streets.

Once, when I remarked that I was going to walk a few blocks from a morning meeting to my office, the person I was having coffee with practically pleaded with me to order an Uber, warning about the “unfortunates” outside.

Companies based in and around San Francisco have used technology and influence to largely avoid the city’s problems, rather than address them.

Food delivery apps DoorDash and Instacart were also born in the city, offering on-demand convenience without people having to leave their homes.

Meta, Google and Apple offer staff air conditioned coaches to shuttle them from the city to offices. Meta’s founder Mark Zuckerberg is now pushing for people to never leave their homes, promoting the idea of living and working inside a virtual reality metaverse.

Salesforce, the city’s biggest private employer, has sponsored a park on top of San Francisco’s transport hub. While it is an example of civic investment, even this jars with the reality of the city: it is 70 feet above the streets where the homeless population live.

The tech industry may protest this characterisation, but it is part of the problem.

Dozens of factors explain the drug use and homelessness epidemic in the city, but the cost of housing is one of the main drivers. A huge influx of wealth combined with strict regulations on new buildings would be a recipe for a housing crisis in most cities: it is particularly acute in one bordered by water on three sides.

Although the city is often cast as a mecca for addicts across the country, 70pc of its homeless population comes from San Francisco itself. They have been pushed out of homes partly by soaring cost of property, driven higher by tech workers.

In 2011, start-ups including Twitter and Uber were given tax breaks to set up in San Francisco’s gritty Mid Market neighbourhood in the hope they would revive the local economy. Instead, they built in-office cafeterias.

Tech companies also protested a tax on corporations designed to help combat homelessness.

Few experts believe that squeezing Silicon Valley for more money would solve San Francisco’s problems. The city’s sclerotic and byzantine government has repeatedly failed to come up with a plan for more housing in the city, while a permissive drug culture has failed to reckon with the horrors of a fentanyl crisis that killed more people than Covid in 2020.

Tech bosses have become more activist in recent years. David Sacks, an outspoken ally of Musk, heavily funded a successful effort to vote out Chesa Boudin, the city’s left-wing District Attorney, in June last year. Michael Moritz, a Welsh-born billionaire investor, finances TogetherSF, a group demanding better from the local government.

Lee’s murder may galvanise other techies to try to fix the city’s problems, rather than float above them.



It is just as likely that they leave. Musk moved himself and Tesla from California to Texas in 2021 and has been a vocal critic of his former home since the move. Already, San Francisco’s population has fallen to its lowest level in a decade. Lee’s death may spark further exits.

Tragically, Lee himself had recently moved from San Francisco to Miami, fearing that the city was “deteriorating”. He was planning to fly back to Miami on Tuesday but had extended his visit by a day.