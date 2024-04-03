Shocking Stat: Tesla Is Underperforming GM by 58.6% in 2024

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is down in 2024, but not all auto stocks are feeling the same pain. General Motors (NYSE: GM) is supposed to be the one struggling, but it's outperforming Tesla by 58.6% in 2024 alone.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes over why Tesla is down so much and who is beating Tesla in 2024.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 1, 2024. The video was published on April 2, 2024.

