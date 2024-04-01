Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Shockwave Medical:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$166m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$104m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Shockwave Medical has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.7% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Shockwave Medical compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Shockwave Medical .

So How Is Shockwave Medical's ROCE Trending?

Shockwave Medical has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 11% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Shockwave Medical is employing 3,220% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 6.7%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

Our Take On Shockwave Medical's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Shockwave Medical has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Shockwave Medical can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

