Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Rose on an Acquisition News and Solid Financial Result

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Health Care Fund” first quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund advanced 8.92% (Institutional Shares) in the quarter compared to an 8.52% gain for the Russell 3000 Health Care Index (benchmark) and a 10.56% increase for the S&P 500 Index. The fund rose 13.61% on an annualized basis since its inception on April 30, 2018, compared to an 11.45% gain for the benchmark and a 14.24% gain for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Baron Health Care Fund featured stocks like Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the first quarter 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is a medical device company. On April 23, 2024, Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock closed at $328.54 per share. One-month return of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) was 1.84%, and its shares gained 15.14% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has a market capitalization of $12.323 billion.

Baron Health Care Fund stated the following regarding Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"Investments in health care equipment, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences tools & services added the most value in the period. Stock selection in health care equipment accounted for about 130 basis points of relative gains, driven by outstanding performance from Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company is best known for its intravascular lithotripsy technology, which targets severely calcified plaques in the coronary and peripheral arteries with shockwaves, clearing the way for cardiologists before percutaneous coronary intervention. Shockwave’s shares moved sharply higher due to a combination of solid financial results and news that pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson was in talks to acquire the company. On April 5, the initial rumors were confirmed: the companies announced that Johnson & Johnson would acquire Shockwave for $335 per share, representing a transaction value of roughly $13.1 billion."

