We Like Shockwave Medical's (NASDAQ:SWAV) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Shockwave Medical's (NASDAQ:SWAV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Shockwave Medical:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$151m ÷ (US$787m - US$80m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Shockwave Medical has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Shockwave Medical's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shockwave Medical here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Shockwave Medical is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 21% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Shockwave Medical is utilizing 1,328% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Shockwave Medical has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 169% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Shockwave Medical (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

