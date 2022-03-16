Shoe Care Products Market size to grow by USD 580.19 mn | Technavio

NEW YORK , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shoe care products market share is expected to grow by USD 580.19 mn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 2.37% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shoe Care Products Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Shoe Care Products Market: Drivers and Challenges

The product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization are driving the global shoe care products market growth. Consumers are willing to pay more for innovative products. Hence, there is an increase in product premiumization, along with product line extension. KIWI, one of the brands of S. C. Johnson, offers a wide range of shoe care products and is continuously widening its product portfolio by offering innovative shoe care products. For instance, KIWI Shine Nourish Cream is an easy-to-use shoe shiner and protector that nourishes the leather and provides long-lasting water protection. Similarly, KIWI Outdoor Conditioning Oil contains a rich blend of conditioners that nourishes and protects smooth leather from water. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as shoe polish, waxes, and solvents will challenge the global shoe care products market growth. The waxes comprise 20% to 40% of the total composition, while the solvents comprise almost 70% of the composition. Raw materials such as naphtha and nigrosine are petroleum derivatives and are stated to have highly volatile prices due to their high dependence on crude oil prices and natural forest products. The fluctuations in raw material prices cause uncertainty to the market and adversely affect the production costs and hamper the profit margins of vendors. Such factors will negatively impact the growth of the global shoe care products market during the forecast period.

Shoe Care Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the preference of customers to offline channels owing to the convenience, discount offers by the hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubhouse stores, and marketing. For instance, Caleres supports its product line for its offline retail business

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high adoption of shoe care products and rigid concentration of market players will facilitate the shoe care products market growth in APAC over the forecast period. China is the key country for the shoe care products market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and Europe.

Shoe Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 580.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Angelus Shoe Polish, C.A. Zoes Mfg Co., Caleres Inc., Fiebing Co. Inc., Grangers International Ltd., Implus Footcare LLC, Lincoln Shoe Polish, Moneysworth and Best Quality Shoe Care, OTTER WAX LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Rocket Pure, RSPL Ltd., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Salzenbrodt GmbH and Co. KG, TARRAGO BRANDS INTERNATIONIAL, S.L., The Clinkard Group Ltd., TRG BESTNETS SL, and Woodland Worldwide Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Angelus Shoe Polish

10.4 C.A. Zoes Mfg Co.

10.5 Caleres Inc.

10.6 Fiebing Co. Inc.

10.7 Grangers International Ltd.

10.8 Implus Footcare LLC

10.9 Moneysworth and Best Quality Shoe Care

10.10 S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

10.11 Salzenbrodt GmbH and Co. KG

10.12 The Clinkard Group Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

