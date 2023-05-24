This Shoe Carnival Insider Increased Their Holding By 21% Last Year \

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Shoe Carnival, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCVL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shoe Carnival

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lead Director Charles Tomm for US$108k worth of shares, at about US$26.90 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$21.75 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Charles Tomm was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Charles Tomm bought a total of 6.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$27.03. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Shoe Carnival

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Shoe Carnival insiders own 39% of the company, worth about US$232m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Shoe Carnival Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Shoe Carnival insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Shoe Carnival. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Shoe Carnival (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

