Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.135

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 22nd of April to $0.135. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

Shoe Carnival's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Shoe Carnival's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 6.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 19%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Shoe Carnival Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.12 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.54. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Shoe Carnival has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Shoe Carnival Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Shoe Carnival that you should be aware of before investing.

