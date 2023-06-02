Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.025

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) will pay a dividend of £0.025 on the 16th of August. This means the annual payment is 4.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Shoe Zone Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Shoe Zone was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 23.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 105%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Shoe Zone's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Shoe Zone has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.036 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.088. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.0% per year. Growth of 4.0% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Shoe Zone's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Shoe Zone (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

