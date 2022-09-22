U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

Shogun Named BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner

0
Shogun
·3 min read
Shogun
Shogun

Shogun's consolidated Frontend Platform helps fast-growing BigCommerce merchants achieve total storefront control and headless flexibility—without complex infrastructure.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shogun today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner, providing tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants access to Shogun Frontend, a leading all-in-one Frontend Platform for headless commerce. Through this partnership, BigCommerce customers and agencies can now build exceptional e-commerce experiences with a seamless integration of Shogun Frontend and BigCommerce.

"After five years working together, we are honored to deepen our partnership with BigCommerce through the Elite Partner program," said Nick Raushenbush, Co-founder of Shogun. "Together, we're providing mid-market, enterprise merchants with the power and flexibility of modern e-commerce architecture, combined with faster time to market via software-as-service."

Using Shogun Frontend, modern brands can create exceptional e-commerce storefronts that output as PWAs (progressive web apps), without having to trade off shopping experience for site performance. Through this integration with BigCommerce, brands now have access to a powerful Visual Experience Manager and purpose-built native CMS that enables non-technical e-commerce team members to create and publish site-wide content rapidly and at scale, delivering a richer design experience while maintaining unrivaled site speed.

"Our partnership with Shogun illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, Chief Commercial Officer for BigCommerce. "Shogun shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Elite Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://www.bigcommerce.com/

About Shogun
Established in 2015, Shogun empowers over 20,000+ e-commerce brands to create exceptional shopping experiences via two software solutions: Shogun Page Builder and Shogun Frontend. As an all-in-one Frontend Platform, Shogun Frontend is a radically different way to achieve the flexibility, storefront design control, and unrivaled site speed typically associated with headless commerce—all without assembling a custom tech stack. Outsourcing the infrastructure of your frontend to Shogun, you can focus on crafting a premium, highly differentiated shopping experience worthy of your brand. Say goodbye to cost, complexity, and multiple vendors for faster time to value. Learn more: https://getshogun.com/frontend

About BigCommerce
BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease of use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Marketing Department | Shogun
marketing@getshogun.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


