U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,626.50
    +30.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,028.00
    +170.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,182.75
    +131.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.20
    +18.90 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.32
    +3.17 (+4.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.03
    +6.45 (+34.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3345
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5850
    +0.2750 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,102.05
    +2,738.65 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.68
    -28.73 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.45
    +78.42 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

How to Shoot Beautiful Street Photography With a Leica 28mm Lens

Chris Gampat
·5 min read

The 28mm lens is a classic focal length for many photographers. It’s true that 35mm and 50mm lenses tend to see more of the spotlight and are romanticized more often. But the 28mm lens embodies the truth that if your photos aren’t good enough, then you’re not close enough. If you’re shooting street photography, one of the best lenses you can grab is a Leica 28mm lens. In this guide, we’ll go through how to get the most from them!

This blog post is presented by Leica.

Why Zone Focusing Is Perfect for Street Photography

So, why is the Leica 28mm lens perfect for street photography? Well, that’s because it lets you zone focus. Zone focusing is awesome, and it makes street photography much easier. All you do is set the focusing on your Leica 28mm lens to a certain distance away, stop the lens down to get a workable area in focus, and shoot! That’s it. This means you can do things like work a scene! See some nice light? Cool! Focus into that area, wait for something photogenic to happen, and then shoot.

Otherwise, you can casually walk around and photograph too. Pay attention to anyone and anything happening in that preset distance away. Then just photograph it as it happens.

With a 28mm lens, you’re getting more of a scene in focus at a given aperture than you would a 35mm or 50mm lens. Be warned, this means you might have to get over your fears of getting close to subjects. You could crop in using the resolution of a camera like the Leica M10R, of course. Otherwise, you can aim to frame your scenes a bit wider. If you do that, just be careful of distracting elements.

The Leica 28mm Lens: Which One to Get?

PS We’ve got an entire guide to Leica 28mm lenses right here. But here are some critical questions to ask yourself:

  • Describe yourself and how you shoot. Do you get close up?

  • Do you shoot in low light often and need more of a shallow aperture? If so, you might want the Leica 28mm f1.4 Summilux!

  • Do you want something lighter and more balanced or bigger with more potential? Smaller lenses include the Leica 28mm f2.8.

  • Do you have a fear of getting up close and personal to people? Maybe the 28mm lens isn’t right for you. But a lot of us like getting up close.

  • Do you prefer to be connected to the shot and manually focus a lot, or is prioritizing getting the shot more important?

  • What’s your budget?

These are just a few questions you’ll need to answer.

Tips for Zone Focusing

Here are a few more tips for zone focusing with a Leica 28mm lens that you probably haven’t heard before:

  • The really sweet and balanced spot is around five feet away. At this distance you’ve got a workable scene. You can also stop the lens down to get subjects in focus while getting a lot of light to hit the sensor.

  • Start off by metering the scene off your hand. This will give you a great idea as to what the exposure needs to be. Shoot in aperture priority. Then figure out the minumum shutter speeds you can get and set the ISO to a stop faster than that. It isn’t uncommon to shoot street photography these days at ISO 1600 or ISO 800. This is what’s needed for when you stop the lens down. You want the shutter to minimize camera shake and motion blur, unless that’s part of your creative vision.

  • A lot of photographers use the Leica Visioflex to get their images. If you just want to stick with the rangefinder, just take notice of what’s on the same focusing plane as your subject.

  • If you’re taking the time to focus and recompose, don’t pivot the camera. Instead, focus on the subject using the center rangefinder patch, and slide it. This way, all the work you did you get the subject in focus won’t be undone. Pivoting throws off the plane of focus.

  • Get an idea of what the world looks like when you shoot from the hip. This is often similar to a child’s point of view. (Children can create some of the most remarkable photos.)

  • Sometimes it’s a good idea to stop and take a scene in. Look around at the light. Maybe set the camera down and do a long exposure of people moving about.

  • Using a flash? Set the camera to the flash sync speed and then just zone focus. Set the flash to match the ISO and aperture, or let it do TTL. Flashes are sometimes frowned upon, but they can achieve a totally unique look. If you’re shooting events, they’re also much less annoying than shining an LED in someone’s face.

  • Walk slower than you normally do. It’s easy to walk at a fast pace in a fast city like NYC. But if you slow down a bit, you’ll minimize camera shake and take in more of a scene.

  • Leica’s more popular lenses are their smaller and slower aperture offerings. They feel more balanced on a lot of Leica camera bodies. They also make the entire package more portable and balanced.

Recommended Stories

  • Paris after dark: Brassaï at the Museum of Fine Arts

    Hungarian-French photographer Brassaï’s photographs of night-time Paris are on view at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts through Jan. 30.

  • All the Cyber Monday Camera Deals You Want and More!

    It’s Cyber Monday! We’re rounding up the Cyber Monday Camera Deals for 2021 right here. And there’s so much more too. Want lenses? We’ve got them. Flashes and camera bags? Those are all here too. Some of these are exclusive discounts too! Be sure to dive in!

  • Want a 35mm Lens for Sony FE Cameras? Look Here!

    If you were to look at the 35mm lens lineup for Sony FE cameras, you'd be shocked. There are tons of 35mm lenses for Sony FE cameras. That means that there's some overlap, as well as a large variety of options. Want something cheaper? It's available. How about something more premium? Well, there are options for you there too. We dove into our Reviews Index and our Sony FE Lens Guide to help you find you the best 35mm lens for Sony FE cameras. Take a look!

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • BT Shares Jump After Report India’s Reliance Weighing Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransBT Group Plc shares advanced as much as 9.5% following a report that India’s Reliance Industries is weighing up a possible offer for the U.K.’s biggest phone company. Reliance could make an unsolicited offer to buy into the company or even stake a claim for a controlling stake with some strategic shareholders open to cashing out at th

  • City workers given four weeks extra holiday in growing war for talent

    Hambro Perks has given staff almost four weeks of extra holiday to tackle pandemic burnout as finance firms race to pull in talent with fresh benefits.

  • Brazil's Azul confirms LATAM M&A offer, but backs off as valuation too high

    Brazilian airline Azul SA confirmed on Monday that it made an offer earlier this month to combine with Chile's LATAM Airlines Group, which is in bankruptcy proceedings, but said it had since decided to focus on its own operations. The Brazilian airline said its non-binding proposal submitted on Nov. 11 had included around $5 billion in equity financing and was backed by some creditors of LATAM. Azul added however that LATAM's valuation under its bankruptcy process had become higher than it believes to be acceptable, citing ongoing uncertainty in the aviation industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in long-haul markets.

  • China Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese businessman had walked out of a bank in Kinshasa with 13,624 hundred-dollar bills, 10,001 fifties and 43,000 smaller U.S. notes, despite explicit instructions to prevent it from happening.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly Veterans“The account has finally been emptied,” Yvon Douhore, head of an in-house audit team in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo,

  • It's time to trim the tree and your tax bill: Deductions, donations can figure in your year-end planning

    By now, you have a good idea of where you will end 2021 in income earned and deductions available. Here are more year-end tax tips

  • Global stocks mixed after new virus variant spreads

    European stocks and oil prices rebounded Monday while Asian markets fell further after the coronavirus's omicron variant was found in more countries and governments imposed travel controls. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong declined, though losses were smaller than Friday's fall after reports the variant first spotted in South Africa appeared to spread around the globe.

  • EU banks demand access to City markets in blow for Brussels

    The eurozone’s most powerful banking groups have demanded long-term access to London’s multi-trillion dollar derivatives trading market in a fresh blow for Brussels’ plans to seize business from the City.

  • Amazon's consumer chief says hiring remains a "challenge"

    Dave Clark, the CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, says the company is hiring thousands of workers by offering incentives and higher wages.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Visa, Shiba Inu and SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) in Focus

    A contrary strategy makes sense at this point, looking for sell signals on pandemic cast-offs while waiting for tradable lows on travel plays.

  • European shares rise after massive selloff fuelled by Omicron variant

    European shares rose on Monday after their worst selloff in more than a year as investors awaited clues on whether the Omicron variant of coronavirus would hamper economic recoveries and monetary tightening plans by central banks. "That news has reassured investors, but stocks, particularly in the travel sector, are going to remain volatile because of the disrupted routes, new restrictions, and overall uncertainty," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. To date, no death linked to Omicron has been reported, though further research was needed to assess its potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines, the World Health Organisation said.

  • U.S. stock futures rise following Friday’s omicron-sparked selloff

    U.S. stock futures rose late Sunday, following a steep selloff Friday sparked by fears of the global economic impact of a worrisome new strain of COVID-19.

  • 3 Chip Stocks To Watch As The Semiconductor Shortage Worsens

    The global semiconductor shortage is wreaking havoc on Big Tech and the automotive industry, but chipmakers are raking in the dough

  • Increasing occupancy is challenge No. 1 for Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA

    Financial reports for the mall's owner, Macerich Co., and the mall show signs of pandemic recovery when it comes to leasing.

  • Russia's Aeroflot posts first quarterly profit in two years

    Aeroflot, whose shares rose by 1.6% to 0941 GMT, said its net profit in the third quarter was 11.6 billion roubles ($155 million) compared to a loss of 21.14 billion roubles a year ago. Aeroflot's domestic traffic has grown as Russia refrained from imposing a complete lockdown during a new wave of infections.

  • Bears Rule Emerging Markets as Central Banks Battle Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- If emerging-market central banks were having a tough time shoring up their currencies as the Federal Reserve steps up its scaling back of monetary stimulus, their task just got a whole lot harder.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransWorries over the emergence of the omicron Covid-19 variant sent risk assets into a tailspin Friday, tipping MSCI Inc.’s gauge of developing-

  • ASX200: Company Gross Operating Profits and COVID-19 News to Influence

    Company gross operating profits for the 3rd quarter will be in focus this morning. With no other stats to distract the markets, however, COVID-19 news updates will remain key.