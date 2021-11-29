How to Shoot Beautiful Street Photography With a Leica 28mm Lens

The 28mm lens is a classic focal length for many photographers. It’s true that 35mm and 50mm lenses tend to see more of the spotlight and are romanticized more often. But the 28mm lens embodies the truth that if your photos aren’t good enough, then you’re not close enough. If you’re shooting street photography, one of the best lenses you can grab is a Leica 28mm lens. In this guide, we’ll go through how to get the most from them!

This blog post is presented by Leica.

Why Zone Focusing Is Perfect for Street Photography

So, why is the Leica 28mm lens perfect for street photography? Well, that’s because it lets you zone focus. Zone focusing is awesome, and it makes street photography much easier. All you do is set the focusing on your Leica 28mm lens to a certain distance away, stop the lens down to get a workable area in focus, and shoot! That’s it. This means you can do things like work a scene! See some nice light? Cool! Focus into that area, wait for something photogenic to happen, and then shoot.

Otherwise, you can casually walk around and photograph too. Pay attention to anyone and anything happening in that preset distance away. Then just photograph it as it happens.

With a 28mm lens, you’re getting more of a scene in focus at a given aperture than you would a 35mm or 50mm lens. Be warned, this means you might have to get over your fears of getting close to subjects. You could crop in using the resolution of a camera like the Leica M10R, of course. Otherwise, you can aim to frame your scenes a bit wider. If you do that, just be careful of distracting elements.

The Leica 28mm Lens: Which One to Get?

PS We’ve got an entire guide to Leica 28mm lenses right here. But here are some critical questions to ask yourself:

Describe yourself and how you shoot. Do you get close up?

Do you shoot in low light often and need more of a shallow aperture? If so, you might want the Leica 28mm f1.4 Summilux!

Do you want something lighter and more balanced or bigger with more potential? Smaller lenses include the Leica 28mm f2.8.

Do you have a fear of getting up close and personal to people? Maybe the 28mm lens isn’t right for you. But a lot of us like getting up close.

Do you prefer to be connected to the shot and manually focus a lot, or is prioritizing getting the shot more important?

What’s your budget?

These are just a few questions you’ll need to answer.

Tips for Zone Focusing

Here are a few more tips for zone focusing with a Leica 28mm lens that you probably haven’t heard before: