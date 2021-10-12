U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,355.25
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,390.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,741.00
    +40.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.40
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.07
    +0.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.50
    +6.80 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    +0.84 (+4.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3500
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,310.73
    +813.64 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,332.88
    -8.97 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.06
    -32.79 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

How to Shoot Fashion Photography with the Leica SL2-S

Brittany Smith
·5 min read

Conformity is boring. I embrace leaning into what makes you tick, especially if that means living outside of that proverbial box. This was a mantra that I believed wholeheartedly to the point that I almost flunked out of art school for refusing to conform. I think that’s why I love fashion photography so much. It’s all about finding your own voice, embracing the unconventional, and reaching for the stars. Combining beautiful clothing with the capabilities of the Leica SL2-S makes breaking the rules all the more fun.

This blog post is presented by Leica. Everything was shot with the Leica SL2-S and the Leica 28mm f2 Summicron-SL APO Lens. If we did these, imagine what it can do for you. Check out the Leica SL2-S and Leica 28mm f2 APO-Summicron-SL ASPH Lens at the Leica Camera store.

The look created by Leica brings the wow factor, a little Je ne sais quoi, if you will. The auto white balance of the SL2-S is ideal for almost every lighting scenario. The sensor size and resolution are large enough to capture full-body images and crop them down significantly with plenty of detail. This is paramount for marketing and ad campaigns. The colors produced by the auto white balance are beautiful and the dynamic range makes it difficult to completely mess up an image. This is a winning combination for creative photoshoots, especially if you are looking to progress and enhance your skills.

There is no right or wrong way to shoot fashion. Tack sharp, motion blur, weird angles, color pop, cool light, and unique locations are all encouraged. Although, there are ways of harnessing the Leica SL2-S to achieve the desired result more efficiently. I paired it with the Leica 28mm f2 SL lens to photograph the lovely Rachelle Kathleen. The wide-angle captured the beautiful fashion in the environment and inspired me to experiment with my angles and perspective for more artistic movements.

Below are a few tips to help you unleash your creativity.

My Favorite Fashion Settings On The Leica SL2-S

  • Highlight weighted metering in backlight using a monolight as fill

  • Face/body detection

  • Children/pets and running autofocus profiles, depending on the speed of movement

  • Intelligent autofocus with more drastic movements at about 1/100th of a second for artistic movement and details where it counts

  • Full manual mode with no face/body detection and shutter speeds of 1/30th of a second or slower for intentional blur

Manipulate Natural Light

Opt for highlight-weighted metering when working in backlit scenarios to keep from clipping your highlights. Even though the dynamic range of the SL2-S is perfect if you need to bump your shadows, I prefer to utilize my monolight. A low-power setting gently adds fill light without it looking fake. This also significantly cuts down on editing time to get back out there shooting.

Maximize the potential of those fleeting moments of incredible light when the sun meets the horizon. Meter for the skin tone and take advantage of the exposure compensation to capture the pastel colors of the sky. If you accidentally underexpose, have no fear. The dynamic range of this sensor is very forgiving. Aperture priority is a winning contender when shooting outdoors in fast-changing lighting conditions. Pick your desired aperture and color mode and go. It’s very dependable.

Play With Motion

A single focusing point in AF-S mode is more than sufficient for slower static posing. Turn on the face/body detection for increased sharpness when the details of the clothing or skin matter. Be forewarned that it is really sharp for portrait images.

I prefer to use face/body detection for any movement where I want pivotal details to focus and useAF-S mode to lock focus as needed. The Children/pets autofocus profile is excellent for slower movements and capturing single images. I change the speed as the movements of my model become more dramatic. The Runner autofocus profile is advantageous, and you will rarely need more than that. You can also change it to AF-C mode and shoot continuously if you need it.

One of my favorite ways to capture motion with the Leica SL2-S is to switch to Intelligent autofocus. Pairing it with a slower shutter speed of about 1/100th of a second with face detection is wonderful. The model and focal details of the clothing are in focus, and the added movement of the garment is beautiful. It’s also a lot of fun.

I also enjoy capturing intentionally out-of-focus images with movement. Switch to manual focus and turn the face/body detection off. Choose shutter speeds around the likes of 1/30th of a second or longer. Clearly direct your model on how to move and at what pace to achieve your desired blurred result. I encourage you to also move slightly to keep the foreground or other details blurred. This is especially important if you are shooting in brighter light and need to stop down significantly.

Embrace The Color

Leica colors are notoriously renowned, and the SL2-S does not disappoint. Auto white balance is a machine and delivers accurate skin tones time and time again. Lean into the color of light, how it falls on your model, and embrace the beautiful organic tones. Capture the fluctuating warm and cool tones knowing that it will transfer in the raw file.

Switch over to vivid color mode for better tones in flatly lit environments or a lot of pop when the garments call for it. Want even more color? Choose the auto curve for the ICC profile in Capture One and marvel at the candy tones.

Additional Images

The Leica SL2-S is a fast-performing camera that can keep pace with the demands of fashion photography on location. The various AF modes and profiles make the camera fun to tap into your inner artist and feed the soul with a creative shoot. It also makes it versatile and dependable to deliver impressive imagery to your clients when the pressure is on. The colors are incredible to work with and improve your overall image quality while decreasing your post-production time. It also takes the stress out of shooting on location. This brings the fun factor, and I find myself looking forward with anticipation to my next shoot.

This blog post is presented by Leica. Everything was shot with the Leica SL2-S and the Leica 28mm f2 Summicron-SL APO Lens. If we did these, imagine what it can do for you. Check out the Leica SL2-S and Leica 28mm f2 APO-Summicron-SL ASPH Lens at the Leica Camera store.

Recommended Stories

  • What Is the Top Mirrorless Camera? I Shot with 5 Stunning Options

    weird quirks are either endearing or ignorable. As the Reviews Editor at The Phoblographer, I test cameras for a living. Yet, when I decided I was done with my DSLR, I wasn’t quite sure which direction I wanted to head next. To continue the dating analogy, I hadn’t had the this-is-the-one moment. I hadn’t yet fallen in love. I hadn't found the top mirrorless camera for me.

  • Gear with Chris Gampat: The Most Innovative Lenses and Cameras

    On this week's episode of Inside The Photographer's Mind, I'm joined by our EIC, Chris Gampat. In an episode we're calling "Gear with Gampat," we talk about what's going on in the world of photography equipment. From cameras to studio lighting, lenses to camera bags, there's something for everyone in this episode. So, if you're looking to add to your photographic arsenal, follow us.

  • Can the New Rotolight HSS RGBWW Flashes Replace Studio Strobes?

    LED lights can be very fun, but we're still not quite convinced that they can outdo flashes and strobes. However, Rotolight is currently funding something incredibly intriguing on Kickstarter. The new Rotolight NEO 3 and Rotolight AEOS 2 are brand new LED lighting products. They're making the pitch to both photographers and filmmakers. But what's really making our eyes sparkle is the promise of a high-speed sync light. This has been one of the many shortcomings for LEDs over the years. But did R

  • Not Just 85mm! 4 Great Portrait Lenses for the Canon RF System

    If you're looking at the Canon RF camera system with any seriousness, you're probably considering it for portraiture. It's fantastic for it! Seriously, we've reviewed nearly every Canon RF lens, and we've got a lot to say. The system is brilliant for portraiture. And better yet, there are tons of fantastic portrait lenses for Canon RF cameras. Whether you're using the Canon EOS R or the Canon EOS R5, there's something for you. So we dove into the Reviews Index to get just what you need.

  • 3 Affordable Zoom Lenses for Pro Photographers Using Sony FE Cameras

    This is a fascinating time in photography gear history. We're in a unique spot where you don't need to spend a whole lot of money to shoot as a professional photographer. You can do a great job with a meager budget. That's incredibly evident in the Sony FE lineup of cameras. Companies like Tamron make great zoom lenses for the Sony FE camera system. Plus, they're protected from the elements, reliable, and deliver excellent image quality. Proud of your #SonyFam? Then you can enrich your passion f

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Fastenal Looks Positive Ahead of Earnings

    Fastenal (FAST) is scheduled to report its latest quarterly figures on Tuesday, Oct. 12. In the daily bar chart of FAST, below, we can see the shares corrected lower in the past four weeks and have so far successfully tested the rising 200-day moving average line. The 50-day moving average line is pointed down but a rally above $54 or so will change the picture.

  • Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Raises $60M to Fund R&D, Expansion

    Elliptic, which helps track transactions on blockchains, raised $60 million in a Series C funding round for research and development (R&D) and international growth.

  • BOE Officials Double Down on Signals of Imminent Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want t

  • Toshiba’s Independent Probe Was Biased, Say Two Former Directors

    (Bloomberg) -- A disputed meeting of Toshiba Corp. shareholders last year was held properly and a subsequent independent report supported by activist investor Effissimo Capital Management was misleading, said two former executives of the electronics conglomerate who were dropped from the board.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight i

  • The debt limit could delay Social Security benefits

    The recent congressional action to raise the debt ceiling is a welcome reprieve, but the issue is expected to re-emerge in early December. During the recent debate, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted some of the potential consequences of a failure to raise the debt ceiling. If Treasury could no longer borrow and its cash balance were insufficient for the government to pay its bills, Yellen testified that: “Nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security payments or receive them delayed.”

  • Women Outperform Men in Investing: Here’s Why

    When it comes to the world of finance, there’s no shortage of male presence. There are far more male CEOs of Fortune 500 companies than there are females, and the financial industry is dominated by men up and down the … Continue reading → The post Women Outperform Men in Investing: Here’s Why appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vine Line Joins FreshEdge

    Deal expands FreshEdge’s Michigan Footprint

  • Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council Becomes Supporter of RecyClass

    October 11, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to announce we are now a supporter of RecyClass, a comprehensive cross-industry initiative that works to a...

  • Is this upstart retailer the next great investment in coffee?

    Wall Street has come out with a highlight caffeinated outlook on coffee upstart Dutch Bros. Here's why.

  • Elliott Takes Stake in Healthcare Trust, Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Elliott Investment Management confirmed it has a “substantial investment” in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and is pushing for the company to run a strategic review, including exploring a potential sale.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Prope

  • P&G Investors, Heirs Pressure Bounty Maker Over Deforestation

    Environmental groups are lobbying Procter & Gamble shareholders to vote against a longtime director to prod the company to use more recycled materials for its paper products.