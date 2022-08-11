Shooting Stars Foundation Expands Governing Board of Directors to Increase Program Growth and Student Impact

Nancy Brady Boyle, Chris Gaebler, Dr. Soraya Mathews, and Annamalai Muthu Join as Directors.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shooting Stars Foundation (SSF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that empowers youth to break the cycle of generational poverty through STEM education. Founded in 2015, SSF has since grown to serve over 2,000 US students with STEM educational programs and sponsored over 600 eligible university students pursuing STEM majors in India and Kenya. SSF is funded by generous personal donors, corporate sponsors, and educational grants.

The SSF Governing Board has been expanded from five to nine members that will help the organization further scale for greater impact across many more programs and scholars – with a particular focus on underserved youth in the United States and eligible university students in India. The four additional Independent Directors bring a wealth of additional experience:

Nancy Brady Boyle, CAMS, CISA, ABCP : Currently Managing Director - Banking & BSA/AML Internal Audit, Controls Advisory, and Technology GRC at Grant Thornton LLP and 25+ years of experience in technology and IT consulting and audit.

Chris Gaebler : Currently Chief Marketing Officer at Logz.io with 10+ year career in IT cybersecurity and 20+ years of experience in technology marketing for Guardicore (purchased by Akamai), Netscout, Arbor Networks, Kaspersky Labs and Sony Electronics.

Dr. Soraya Matthews: Chief Equity Officer for the Fayette County Public School System in Kentucky. She has 20+ years experience in education with a passion for technology and innovation to help create more equitable opportunities.

Annamalai Muthu, CPA, CA, MFin: Currently Vice President, Finance and Treasury at a large single-family office and 15+ years of finance and accounting experience with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Allied Properties REIT, and Yamana Gold.

These new Directors join existing board members Latha Narayannan, Brian McCann, Uma Meyyappan, Kevin Lee, and Dawna Taylor. The Board members are collectively responsible to provide process and accountability to all stakeholders, add professional ideas to help run and scale the foundation effectively, and leverage relationships to grow impact. The Board is seeking to expand up to 15 members next year to further broaden the experience, build special committees, and support new growth opportunities.

"Shooting Stars Foundation continues to grow with passionate support from our volunteers and donors to help educate hundreds of brand-new engineers, computer programmers, and doctors around the world, as well as instill the curiosity for technology in thousands of underserved students," said Latha Narayannan, Co-Founder, CEO, and Vice-Chairperson. "We are honored and grateful for the amazing people joining our Board of Directors and look forward to working with them to further scale our impact."

Brian McCann, Chairperson of the Board, added, "The growth in STEM programs delivered by Shooting Stars Foundation is measurable and hugely impactful. The valued experience and outreach from our new Board members helps us expand that impact while we also share in the partnerships, governance and oversight needed as we grow."

About Shooting Stars Foundation

Shooting Stars Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that empowers youth to break the cycle of generational poverty through STEM education. Since our founding in 2015, we have served over 1,000 US undergraduate students with hackathons, camps, and tech immersion programs. We have sponsored over 600 eligible university students in India and Kenya. Shooting Stars strongly believes in the enablement of STEM education, the strong need in underserved communities, and the power of personal, corporate and local partnerships.

Click to visit, donate, sponsor or volunteer: https://shooting-stars-foundation.org/

For press inquiries, contact Mariel Geron at 9193168847, 342319@email4pr.com

