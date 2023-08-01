Shop 10 best Amazon deals on Samsung, Keurig and Apple

Shop the best daily Amazon deals available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you want to save big while shopping this summer, Amazon is the place to go. The shopping giant's daily deals feature some of the lowest prices on back-to-school supplies, home essentials, smart tech and more. Whatever you need, we found the best Amazon deals to help you shop smart and save big today.

Shop Amazon daily deals

Below, you’ll find today's top Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on Samsung earbuds, a powerful blender and a handy set of Apple AirTags, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

➤Last-chance deals: Shop our top 10 deals during the final week of the Nordstrom Anniversary sale

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free and get access to all the best Prime Day deals next year. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance). Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

10 best Amazon deals to shop today

Story continues

Shop the best Amazon deals of the day

1. 37% off: This compact carry-on luggage

Maneuver through the airport with this Wrangler carry-on suitcase on sale at Amazon today.

If you've got travel plans for the rest of the summer, this Wrangler 20-inch carry-on can help you pack your essentials and move them around with ease. Normally priced at $64, this wheeled suitcase is on sale for as low as $40.42 in Burnt Orange thanks to a 37% discount. Amazon says the Wrangler comes with four double-spinner wheels for smooth movement on surfaces, plus a cup holder, USB port and phone holder for the most convenience.

From $40.42 at Amazon (Save $6.49 to $23.58)

2. Less than $90: These comfortable earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 offer comfort and quality for a wallet-friendly price at Amazon.

With a new line of Samsung Galaxy devices on the way, you can test the tech for yourself with a classic set of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Typically listed for $149.99, you can get the comfortable earbuds for as low as $96.97 in Olive Green. Our testers praised the Galaxy Buds 2 for their lightweight design that still feels secure in the ears. They may be small, but the earbuds still pack a good sound balance and solid call quality.

From $96.97 at Amazon (Save $41.02 to $53.02)

3. 24% off: This compact air conditioner

Get $150 off the Pro Breeze Portable Air Conditioner at Amazon today.

Need to beat the extreme heat this summer? This portable AC unit from Pro Breeze is a fantastic option for any home. It cools up to 450 square feet with ease, and can also act as a dehumidifier for muggy days, or as a basic fan for when you don't need additional cooling. You can pair it with your Alexa or Google smart home device for voice control, or use the included remote. Get it now for $349.99—24% off the full $499.99 list price with an extra $30 coupon included.

$349.99 with on-page coupon (Save $150)

4. 40% down: This powerful blender

Get this Ninja kitchen set for a steal today at Amazon.

Enjoy the last few weeks of summer by whipping up homemade smoothies, daiquiris and more with the help of the Ninja BL770 mega kitchen system. The kitchen collection is complete with a 72-ounce blender pitcher, a 64-ounce processor bowl and two 16-ounce to-go cups. Great for blending, food processing, mixing and even crushing ice, this top-rated appliance set is currently down from $199.99 to just $119.95 at Amazon.

$119.95 at Amazon (Save $80.04)

5. Under $80: This Reviewed-approved coffee maker

We love this compact coffee maker and it's on mega sale right now at Amazon.

If you want to get your coffee fix without leaving home, the Keurig K-Mini Plus single serve K-cup pod coffee maker is a great choice. This compact coffee machine is available in tons of colors, so it can easily fit in with your kitchen design, and it's perfect for brewing up tasty cups of joe. As one of our favorite Keurig coffee machines, we love that it has a removable water housing and built-in K-cup storage for up to 9 pods.

$79 at Amazon (Save $30.99)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Apple AirTags 4-Pack

Save on Apple AirTags and more essential tech right now at Amazon.

Apple AirTags can help you keep track of all your valuables and they're on sale right now. Normally $99, a four-pack of Apple AirTags is on sale at Amazon today for $84.99, for a savings of 14%. If you're constantly losing your keys, wallet or even a feline friend, then these are exceptionally useful tools—simply pair the trackers to your device with a simple one-tap.

$84.99 at Amazon (Save $14.01)

2. Back-to-school essentials

Pencils, pens, paper and more all on sale at Amazon before school starts again.

School isn't too far away, and you don't want to be left unprepared when the back-to-school shopping frenzy is in full swing. So, head to Amazon right now and save up to 45% on all the essentials your favorite student will need this fall. Snag a flash drive for under $11 to save all your work with ease or maybe get a colorful pack of felt tip pens for 10% off today. Spend less on pencils, papers, note pads and other back-to-school supplies all at Amazon.

Up to 45% off at Amazon

3. Flexzilla Garden Hose

Tackle your yard work with ease by picking up this Flexzilla garden hose today at Amazon.

The key to a beautiful green lawn is proper watering. For that, there's the Flexzilla garden hose, down from $108.69 to just $54.98 for the 75-foot hose at Amazon. Ranked as the best garden hose we've ever tested, the Flexzilla hose is lightweight, flexible and super durable—perfect for all your lawn and garden watering needs.

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

4. TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV

Add a sleek screen to your office with this TCL 3-Series on sale at Amazon.

If you need a compact screen to make your office complete, the TCL 3-Series can help without draining your budget. Normally priced at $229.99, this 32-inch Smart Roku TV is on sale at Amazon for $129.96 thanks to a whopping 43% discount. TCL is behind some of the best budget TVs we've ever tested, impressing us with their user-friendly Roku operating system and colorful picture right out of the box. The 3-Series is no exception, with a customizable home screen and access to hundreds of free live TV channels.

$129.96 at Amazon (Save $100.03)

5. Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Get a variety of dishes done easier with this Instant Pot pressure cooker on sale at Amazon right now.

Home chefs rejoice as the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker is here to make your next meal prep easier. Normally priced at $169.99, you can get the six-quart model for 24% off at $129.95. Amazon says the Instant Pot Pro not only pressure cooks, but can also slow cook, sous vide, sauté, sterilize and more for up to six people at a time. You'll also appreciate the safety features of the safe-locking lid, Overheat Protection and gentle steam release for those who don't want to burn their hands (or their food).

$129.95 at Amazon (Save $40.04)

➤Samsung pre-order deal: Upgrade your tablet tech by pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for up to $820 off

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Sign up for Amazon Prime

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on Samsung, Keurig and Apple today