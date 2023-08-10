Shop 10 best Amazon deals on LifePro, Logitech and Apple

Shop the best daily Amazon deals available today.

If you want to save big while shopping this summer, Amazon is the place to go. The shopping giant's daily deals feature some of the lowest prices on back-to-school supplies, home essentials, smart tech and more. Whatever you need, we found the best Amazon deals to help you shop smart and save big today.

Below, you’ll find today's top Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on a portable hand massager, our favorite keyboard set and even back-to-school essentials, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

10 best Amazon deals to shop today

1. Less than $60: Our favorite hand massager

This LifePro hand massager eases tension in your joints and is on sale at Amazon today.

If you need to give your fingers a break after a long day of typing, this LifePro hand massager can help. Typically listed from $79.99, you can get the heat-assisted home accessory for just $59.99 right now. We picked the LifePro as the best hand massager we've ever tested for its five different massage modes and intensity levels that help you find the right way to relieve joint pains. It's also wireless and travel-ready thanks to an included carrying bag.

$59.99 at Amazon (Save $20 to $70.01)

2. 10% off: These compact trackers

Keep track of your valuables with these Apple AirTags, on sale now at Amazon.

Never lose your car keys again with the help of Apple AirTags, now available on sale in a four-pack at Amazon. Normally priced at $99, this collection of compact device trackers is currently 10% off at $88.99. When we tested the AirTags, we praised the easy setup process of the trackers and the frequent precise locational updates on the tags when synced to Apple devices. You can track down your lost keys over a long distance with the Find My app, or just within your own four walls thanks to the built-in speakers broadcasting sounds to help you locate your essentials.

$88.99 at Amazon (Save $10.01)

3. Less than $75: Our favorite mouse and keyboard combo

Score 30% off the Logitech MK850 wireless keyboard and mouse combo at Amazon.

Upgrade your home office setup with the help of the Logitech MK850 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. Typically listed for $99.99, this high-performance tech collection can be yours for 29% off at $71.49. The MK850 is our pick for the best wireless keyboard and mouse combination for its ability to connect with up to three devices so it can mix with a variety of computers. Its mouse is full of features and it's ergonomic, letting you use it for hours on end without your hand hurting, while its keyboard features a cozy wrist rest to make long days of typing all the easier.

$71.49 at Amazon (Save $28.50)

4. Save $20: One of Reviewed's favorite car vacuums

This car vacuum is Reviewed-approved and you can get it for under $20 with this Amazon deal.

Looking for a way to get rid of all that beach sand in your car? Consider the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, down from $39.99 to just $19.26 when you click the on-page coupon. Ranking as one of our favorite portable car vacuums, this customer-favorite vacuum is super lightweight and comes with three attachments to make cleaning even the hardest-to-reach areas a breeze.

$19.26 with on-page coupon (Save $20.73)

5. 28% off: This Reviewed-approved coffee maker

Get 28% off this highly-rated Keurig coffee maker at Amazon.

If you want to get your coffee fix without leaving home, the Keurig K-Mini Plus single serve K-cup pod coffee maker is a great choice. This compact coffee machine is available in tons of colors, so it can easily fit in with your kitchen design, and it's perfect for brewing up tasty cups of joe. As one of our favorite Keurig coffee machines, we love that it has a removable water housing and built-in K-cup storage for up to 9 pods.

$79 at Amazon (Save $30.99)

1. AquaSonic Black Electric Toothbrush

This AquaSonic Black electric toothbrush charges fast and has multiple modes, and Amazon has it for half off today.

If you want to make sure your teeth stay fresh, the AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush is the tool for you. Typically listed for $59.95, this dental device is now $29.95 thanks to a 50% discount. AquaSonic says the Black Series features four different modes that offer a standard cleaning, a soft teeth cleaning, a brush that removes stains and another to improve gum health. On top of the device itself, shoppers get eight replacement brush heads that the brand says will last four months apiece.

$29.95 at Amazon (Save $30)

2. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices for its multi-function remote and access to super-popular streaming outlets.

Stream your favorite shows and movies with ease by adding the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your home media room. Typically listed for $49.99, this user-friendly device is now on sale for 50% off at $24.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested for its support of 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus a voice-controlled remote to ensure that your cinematic experience is epic. There's no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device offering popular streaming services from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

$24.99 at Amazon (Save $25)

3. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.

Make your morning hair styling routine easier than ever with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus. Typically listed for $69.99, this hair dryer and volumizer can be yours for $39.95, or 43% off. The Plus is actually an upgraded model of one of our favorite hair tools, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush ($41.99), which dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort. The Plus 2.0 has a slimmer design than its predecessor, a detachable barrel and an added medium setting to join its high, low and cool heat modes for more styling options.

$39.95 at Amazon (Save $30.04)

4. Post-It and Sharpie products

Stock up on school supplies and save big with these Amazon deals.

Summer is winding down, which means it's time to get ready to head back to school. Amazon has plenty of deep discounts on school supplies for both students and teachers, including up to 69% off Post-it and Sharpie products. Add some color to your notebook with the Sharpie Cosmic Color fine point permanent marker set, down from $43 to just $13.32 today. Meanwhile, make your next study session easier than ever by picking up the Post-it Super Sticky Notes value pack. You'll get a whopping 24 note pads for just $14.97 thanks to a 14% discount and an extra 15% coupon.

Up to 69% off at Amazon

5. Pro Breeze Portable Air Conditioner

Save 25% on the Pro Breeze Portable Air Conditioner at Amazon.

Need to beat the extreme heat this summer? This portable AC unit from Pro Breeze is a fantastic option for any home. It cools up to 450 square feet with ease, and can also act as a dehumidifier for muggy days, or as a basic fan for when you don't need additional cooling. You can pair it with your Alexa or Google smart home device for voice control, or use the included remote. Get it now for $329.99—24% off the full $499.99 list price with an extra $50 coupon added.

$329.99 with on-page coupon (Save $170)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

