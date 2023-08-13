Shop 10 best Amazon deals on Ninja, Aiper and DeWalt

Shop today's best Amazon deals on tools, pool vacuums, air fryers and back-to-school essentials.

If you want to save big while shopping this summer, Amazon is the place to go. The shopping giant's daily deals feature some of the lowest prices on back-to-school supplies, home essentials, smart tech and more. Whatever you need, we found the best Amazon deals to help you shop smart and save big today.

Below, you’ll find today's top Amazon deals to help you stay on budget, including markdowns on a portable hand massager, a compact air fryer and even back-to-school essentials, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to ensure they're the "best of web" prices.

10 best Amazon deals to shop today

1. Half off: This mini air fryer

Make meal prep easier with this compact Ninja air fryer on sale now at Amazon.

Ninja makes several of our favorite air fryers and right now you can save on the Ninja AF080 mini air fryer at Amazon. Down from $79.99 to just $39.99 today, the compact appliance has a nonstick coating, a two-quart capacity and a quick set timer. Perfect for campus living and compact kitchens, you can save a whopping 50% on the mini air fryer if you act now.

$39.99 at Amazon (Save $40)

2. $340 down: This powerful pool vacuum

Grab this Aiper pool vacuum deal at Amazon before summer 2023 ends.

Summer may be winding down, but there is still time to enjoy a swim in the pool. To keep your pool looking crystal clear through the end of the season, take a look at the Aiper Seagull Pro cordless robotic pool cleaner. Made by the brand that makes one of our favorite robotic pool cleaners, this model is sure to please with its quad-motor system, top load filters and 90-minute fast charge setting. Usually priced at $999.99, you can save $340 today when you click the on-page coupon at Amazon.

$659.99 with on-page coupon (Save $340)

3. Save 53%: This bento box for kids

Send your kiddos back to school with this handy lunch box, now on sale at Amazon.

We're big fans of bento boxes, and, with the new school year right around the corner, there's no better time than now to invest in a cute, compartmentalized lunch box. Today, you can score the wildly-popular Bentgo kids bento-style 5-compartment lunch box for a whopping 53% off at Amazon. Down from $39.99 to as little as $18.99, the box is perfect for packing tasty back-to-school lunches or end-of-summer picnics. The cute lunch box is available in several colors and features a removable tray, kid-friendly latches and a slip-resistant design.

From $18.99 at Amazon (Save $20.40 to $21)

4. Less than $60: Our favorite hand massager

This LifePro hand massager eases tension in your joints and is on sale at Amazon today.

If you need to give your fingers a break after a long day of typing, this LifePro hand massager can help. Typically listed from $79.99, you can get the heat-assisted home accessory for just $59.99 right now. We picked the LifePro as the best hand massager we've ever tested for its five different massage modes and intensity levels that help you find the right way to relieve joint pains. It's also wireless and travel-ready thanks to an included carrying bag.

$59.99 at Amazon (Save $20 to $70.01)

5. Under $100: This DeWalt tool set

This DeWalt tool set can be yours for 45% off today at Amazon.

Still have a few projects to finish around the house before the summer ends? Take a look at the DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill and driver kit. Currently down from $179 to just $99, you can save a rare 45% on the tool set today at Amazon. The drill has a lightweight design, an ergonomic handle and two speeds to help you get tons of home improvement projects checked off your list. Plus, it comes with the battery, too, so you can start working right away.

$99 at Amazon (Save $80)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. AquaSonic Black Electric Toothbrush

This AquaSonic Black electric toothbrush charges fast and has multiple modes, and Amazon has it for half off today.

If you want to make sure your teeth stay fresh, the AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush is the tool for you. Typically listed for $59.95, this dental device is now $29.95 thanks to a 50% discount. AquaSonic says the Black Series features four different modes that offer a standard cleaning, a soft teeth cleaning, a brush that removes stains and another to improve gum health. On top of the device itself, shoppers get eight replacement brush heads that the brand says will last four months apiece.

$29.95 at Amazon (Save $30)

2. Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Score 30% off the Logitech MK850 wireless keyboard and mouse combo at Amazon.

Upgrade your home office setup with the help of the Logitech MK850 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. Typically listed for $99.99, this high-performance tech collection can be yours for 29% off at $71.39. The MK850 is our pick for the best wireless keyboard and mouse combination for its ability to connect with up to three devices so it can mix with a variety of computers. Its mouse is full of features and it's ergonomic, letting you use it for hours on end without your hand hurting, while its keyboard features a cozy wrist rest to make long days of typing all the easier.

$71.39 at Amazon (Save $28.60)

3. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.

Make your morning hair styling routine easier than ever with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus. Typically listed for $69.99, this hair dryer and volumizer can be yours for $39.87, or 43% off. The Plus is actually an upgraded model of one of our favorite hair tools, the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush ($41.99), which dried our locks from root to tip with minimal effort. The Plus 2.0 has a slimmer design than its predecessor, a detachable barrel and an added medium setting to join its high, low and cool heat modes for more styling options.

$39.87 at Amazon (Save $30.12)

4. Keurig K-Mini Plus

Get this highly-rated Keurig coffee maker for under $85 at Amazon.

If you want to get your coffee fix without leaving home, the Keurig K-Mini Plus single serve K-cup pod coffee maker is a great choice. This compact coffee machine is available in tons of colors, so it can easily fit in with your kitchen design, and it's perfect for brewing up tasty cups of joe. As one of our favorite Keurig coffee machines, we love that it has a removable water housing and built-in K-cup storage for up to 9 pods.

$84.99 at Amazon (Save $25)

5. Pro Breeze Portable Air Conditioner

Save 25% on the Pro Breeze Portable Air Conditioner at Amazon.

Need to beat the extreme heat this summer? This portable AC unit from Pro Breeze is a fantastic option for any home. It cools up to 450 square feet with ease, and can also act as a dehumidifier for muggy days, or as a basic fan for when you don't need additional cooling. You can pair it with your Alexa or Google smart home device for voice control, or use the included remote. Get it now for $329.99—24% off the full $499.99 list price with an extra $50 coupon added.

$329.99 with on-page coupon (Save $170)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

