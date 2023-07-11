Shop the 10 best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day 2023

The best Samsung deals for Prime Day 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Prime Day 2023 is here, today, July 11, and it's time to find the best items marked down in price. If you're looking to update your a phone, tablet, or vacuum then check out these Samsung deals on Amazon!

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

We've done the research to find the best products that can fit your lifestyle. From the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that is marked 32% off to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cell Phone that's 20% off, these Prime Day deals are not to be missed.

➤Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the 200+ best deals on Apple, Keurig and Skechers➤Walmart+ Week sale: This Walmart sale rivals Amazon Prime Day—shop 90+ deals on Dyson, Ninja and more

10 best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day 2023

1. Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Screen

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Screen is 43% off the retail price of $3,499.99, but you can get it now for $1,999.99. It has incredible sound-dome technology with four corner speakers and two central woofers. The 55-inch wide screen even has has built-in apps like YouTube and Samsung TV.

$1,999.99 at Amazon (Save $1500)

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

In need of some new earbuds? Look no further than these Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds. They're 40% right now, so you get them for $89.99 instead of $149.99. Our testers say these earbuds offer good call quality and a pleasant listening experience.

$89.99 at Amazon (Save $60)

3. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are marked 32% off the retail price of $199.99, which means you can get them for $136.99. They feature intelligent noise-cancellation technology and high quality sound. We tested them and love the stylish design and top-notch water resistance feature.

$136.99 at Amazon (Save $63)

4. Samsung 64GB Galaxy Tab A8

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

Looking for a gift for yourself or a loved one? Get this Samsung Galaxy Tab that's marked 43% off the retail price of $279.99, which is a discounted price of $159.99. It charges fast and has incredible power and storage. The tablet is also great for taking notes for school or work.

$159.99 at Amazon (Save $120)

5. Samsung Pro Plus Adapter 512GB microSDXC

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

The Samsung Pro Plus Memory Card is 49% off the retail price of $109.99, which means you can get it for $55.99. You can capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. It has performance and reliability that you can count on.

$53.99 at Amazon (Save $56)

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is easy to handle and has an excellent stylus pen, according to our expert tester. It's currently 29% off the retail price of $699.99, which is a discounted price of $499.99. The long-lasting battery, ultra-wide camera, and screen experience is top-notch.

$499.99 at Amazon (Save $200)

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cell Phone

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

If you're on the hunt to find a new smartphone, shop the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cell Phone. It's currently 20% off the retail price of $1,059.99, which is a discounted price of $849. The two-screen feature on the phone allows you to capture photos on one screen while texting your friend on the other. The flex mode makes this phone unique and the foldable design makes it perfectly pocket-sized.

$849 at Amazon (Save $210.99)

8. Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Smart TV

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

The Samsung Class Neo Smart TV is 35% off the retail price of $1,697.99, which is a discounted price of $1,097.99. It has tested in our labs as one of the best TVs of 2023, because of the incredibly bright display and robust gaming experience.

$1,097.99 at Amazon (Save $600)

9. Samsung JetBot AI+ VR50T95735W Robot Vacuum

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

The Samsung JetBot AI+ VR50T95735W Robot Vacuum is a robust cleaner with a powerful suction and a handy self-emptying feature, as our testers have confirmed. The 5-layer HEPA filtration system traps up to 99.99% of dust. It's marked an amazing 49% off the retail price of $1,299, which is a discounted price of $664.05.

$664.05 at Amazon (Save $634.95)

10. Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shop the best Samsung deals on Amazon for Prime Day.

If you prefer a cordless vacuum, get the Samsung Bespoke Jet Vacuum that's currently also 49% off the retail price of $1,299, which is a discounted price of $699. It's one of our best cordless vacuums of 2023, because it has long battery life and powerfully picks up all the debris from your floors.

$699 at Amazon (Save $200)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2023: The 10 best Samsung deals on Amazon