Shop the 25+ best Memorial Day deals at Best Buy

If you want some of the best tech this Memorial Day 2023, Best Buy is the ideal place to shop. Score incredible deals on tech, home appliances and so much more. From new laptops to top-of-the-line TVs, you can enjoy some of the best prices of the year right now at the tech retailer.

If you're looking to score major savings at Best Buy this Memorial Day and beyond, a Totaltech membership offers regular price cuts and perks like free 2-day shipping, free installation and a 60-day cancelation window. Perfect for shopping discounts on must-have tech, this exclusive membership is one of the best ways to save at Best Buy.

Featured Memorial Day Best Buy deal

Nintendo Switch Lite

Take your gaming on the go and save on the Nintendo Switch Lite at Best Buy.

Want to take your gaming on the go this summer? Get a Nintendo Switch Lite from Best Buy for just $159.99 right now, which is $40 down from its original $199.99 price tag. The Switch Lite is super portable and handheld, yet it still has full access to Nintendo's wide array of great games. For example, today you can play the newly-released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the system and see why the game is so highly-rated.

$159.99 at Best Buy (Save $40)

Top 10 Best Buy deals you can shop this Memorial Day

Best Buy headphone Memorial Day deals

Enjoy Best Buy deals on headphones from Samsung, Sony and more.

Shop headphone deals at Best Buy

Best Buy tablet Memorial Day deals

Get a new tablet for a stunning price today at Best Buy.

Shop tablet deals at Best Buy

Best Buy TV Memorial Day deals

Upgrade your view with big savings from Best Buy on this 75-inch Hisense TV.

Shop TV deals at Best Buy

Best Buy laptop Memorial Day deals

Upgrade your personal tech with these laptop deals from Best Buy.

Shop laptop deals at Best Buy

Best Buy kitchen Memorial Day deals

Score this Ninja air fryer discount from Best Buy today while you still can.

Shop kitchen deals at Best Buy

Best Buy video game Memorial Day deals

Get ready to game this summer with incredible Best Buy deals on gaming accessories.

Shop gaming deals at Best Buy

Best Buy tech Memorial Day deals

Snag $70 off a Samsung smartwatch at Best Buy.

Shop tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy home Memorial Day deals

Light up the night with this Energizer headlamp deal from Best Buy.

Shop home deals at Best Buy

When is Memorial Day 2023?

Memorial Day 2023 occurs on Monday, May 29. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

What are the best deals on Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is a great time to shop for new tech, making Best Buy the perfect retailer to visit. During the three-day weekend, you can score amazing deals on laptops, kitchen equipment, tablets and so much more.

What are the best Memorial Day deals at Best Buy?

If you're in the market for a new laptop, tablet, TV, video game console or any other kind of tech this summer, head to Best Buy this Memorial Day 2023. The retailer has discounts on everything from Nintendo Switches to Samsung smartwatches, and you can find even more incredible deals on a variety of products with Best Buy's daily deals section.

