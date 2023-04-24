Shop 30+ best early Way Day 2023 deals on outdoor patio furniture and grills at Wayfair

Upgrade your outdoor style with these patio furniture deals from Wayfair right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With the sun shining and summer around the corner, now is the perfect time to start all your favorite outdoor activities. Whether you're firing up the grill or hosting a backyard fiesta, Wayfair always has the best deals on patio furniture and more. The savings are even sweeter than usual right now, as the retailer is gearing up for the biggest sale of the year: Way Day 2023.

Shop outdoor furniture deals at Wayfair

Save on dining sets, umbrellas, grills and outdoor tables at Wayfair today. Plus, if you download the Wayfair app, you'll get 15% off select outdoor furniture when you apply code APP15. That'll only last until tomorrow, April 25, so take advantage of the limited-time savings while you can.

►When is Way Day 2023? Here's what we know about Wayfair's big sale and what to shop early

We've found some truly amazing chairs, tables and more to make your patio shine this season. Check out some of the best Wayfair deals you can shop before Way Day 2023 starts on Wednesday, April 26.

Wayfair patio furniture set deals

Stretch out on these Wayfair patio furniture sets on sale right now.

Story continues

Wayfair patio chair deals

This patio chair will let you stay comfy wherever you want to be on your patio.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Wayfair patio table deals

Let your next party platter rest on something stylish with these patio table deals.

►Mother's Day 2023 gift guide: 60 best Mother's Day gift ideas any mom will love

Wayfair patio umbrella deals

Stay in the shade on the sunniest days with these patio umbrella deals.

Wayfair grill and fire pit deals

Bring the heat to your patio this summer with these fire pits and grills on sale today at Wayfair.

Shop outdoor furniture deals at Wayfair

When is Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale?

Wayfair announced that the Way Day 2023 sale will start on Wednesday, April 26 and run through Thursday, April 27. It's a fitting time period given that Way Day 2022 occurred on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 and Way Day 2021 was held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2023 deals.

How long will Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale last?

Traditionally, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to score the best savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2023 deals to help you save big.

What are the best Way Day 2023 deals?

While Wayfair has yet to release the specifics on Way Day 2022 deals, based on previous Way Day offerings, we expect to see a slew of sales across all categories. Right now, you can already shop early Way Day 2023 markdowns on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture.

When Way Day 2023 officially starts, you'll be able to tackle all your home improvement projects with markdowns of up to 80% anticipated on everything from kitchen appliances and bedding to patio furniture and home décor. Last year, some of the absolute best sales we saw were on patio furniture and lawn and garden products—perfect for sprucing up your curb appeal this spring.

Should I shop Way Day 2023 deals at Wayfair?

If you're looking for outdoor patio furniture, it doesn't get much better than Wayfair's Way Day sale. Whether you're in the middle of a home renovation or simply want to add a few new statement pieces to your backyard, garden or patio, the Way Day sale is one of the best opportunities to do just that on a budget.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair deals: Save on outdoor patio furniture and grills ahead of Way Day