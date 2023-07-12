Shop these 5 best-selling air conditioner deals for Amazon Prime Day

Shop the best air conditioners this Prime Day.

You can find just about everything on sale for Amazon Prime Day, and that includes air conditioners to help you beat the heat. Whether you need a space-saving in-window unit or a moveable floor-standing AC, Amazon has what you need—and for a heck of a discount.

In-window units are typically more efficient, and can help you save on floor space. Portable air conditioners are a great option for low-occupancy households that may only need to cool one room at a time. You can also move them around your home to chill wherever you are.

Additionally, some older apartment buildings may not allow in-window units so a floor-based conditioner can come in handy. Portable AC units also usually cost less than window units, and you may be able to save money, especially on Prime Day.

Whether you're looking for a window unit or a portable conditioner, we at Reviewed have you covered. We have experience testing air conditioners, and some of the best portable air conditioners we've tested are on sale now. But hurry, these deals end tonight.

1. Pro Breeze portable air conditioner

Get the ProBreeze portable air conditioner on sale this Prime Day.

This portable AC unit from Pro Breeze is a fantastic option for any home. It cools up to 450 square feet with ease, and can also act as a dehumidifier for muggy days, or as a basic fan for when you don't need additional cooling. You can pair it with your Alexa or Google smart home device for voice control, or use the included remote.

$309.99 at Amazon (Save $190)

2. Whynter ARC-122DS portable air conditioner

Get the best portable air conditioner, the Whynter ARC-122DS, for Prime Day.

The Whynter ARC-122DS will keep you cool all summer long. It cools up to 400 square feet, and can also act as a dehumidifier or fan. We named it the best portable air conditioner in our tests thanks to its powerful cooling abilities. The included remote makes it easy to toggle between modes and its compact build comes in handy if you need to wheel it around the house.

$398.51 at Amazon (Save $31.49)

3. GE Profile PHC08LY

Get a discount on this GE air conditioner for Amazon Prime Day.

For an excellent window unit on sale, try the GE Profile PHC08LY. This quiet unit offers three fan speeds and four cooling options, as well as a dehumidifying setting, so you can easily tailor it to your needs. It can cool rooms up to 350 square feet, and reviewers love how easy it is to install.

$399 at Amazon (Save $40)

4. SereneLife compact portable air conditioner

Get this SereneLife AC unit on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

The SereneLife compact portable air conditioner works well in smaller spaces, and may save you some money if you don't have as many square feet to cool down. It chills up to 300 square feet, and acts as an air conditioner, a dehumidifier, or a fan—you can easily choose which with the included remote.

$283.88 at Amazon (Save $66.11)

5. Black + Decker portable air conditioner

Get a discount on this powerful Black + Decker air conditioner for Prime Day.

If you need a heavy duty AC to chill a bigger space, try this option from Black + Decker. Designed to cool rooms up to 700 square feet, this powerful unit acts quickly to bring down the temp. It can also act as a dehumidifier and a fan, and has handles on the sides for easy transportation around the house. And bonus: It's also a heater, should you want to warm up in the winter.

$494.99 at Amazon (Save $104.01)

