Shop the 55+ best early Memorial Day deals at Walmart on Apple, Canon, Dyson and more
We're just a week away from Memorial Day 2023 and we're already finding tons of early holiday sales to shop. If you want a one-stop shop for everything you need at home, Walmart is a great place to visit. Whether you're shopping for your kitchen, bedroom or living room, these early Memorial Day Walmart deals can help you save big.
Shop our favorite Walmart deal right now
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Make your morning routine easier than ever with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Usually priced at $429 you can get the hair care essential for just $279.99 today at Walmart. Ranking as one of our favorite hair dryers of 2023, we love that the Supersonic has a powerful air stream and a variety of heat and speed settings.
$279.99 at Walmart (Save $150)
10 best Walmart deals to shop today
Suitour 3-Piece Luggage Set from $135.99 (Save $160 to $164)
Apple Watch SE (1st Generation) GPS from $149 (Save $32 to $130)
PowerSmart 21-Inch 3-in-1 Gas Powered Lawn Mower with 209cc Engine for $219.99 (Save $230)
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $729.99 (Save $269)
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.
Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.
Walmart TV deals
onn. 32-Inch Class HD 720P LED Roku Smart TV for $98 (Save $46)
TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV for $106 (Save $42)
Hisense 58-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV for $268 (Save $70)
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $268 (Save $90)
Samsung 50-Inch Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for $297.99 (Save $50)
Walmart laptop and tablet deals
Samsung 8.7-Inch 32GB Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet (Wi-Fi) for $129 (Save $30)
onn. 11.6-Inch 64GB Tablet Pro with Keyboard for $169 (Save $30)
Gateway 14.1-Inch 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Ultra Slim Notebook from $279 (Save $300)
Apple 10.2-Inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation) for $399 (Save $80)
Samsung 15-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro for $929 (Save $270.99)
Walmart tech deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for $99 (Save $25)
Apple Watch SE (1st Generation) GPS from $149 (Save $32 to $130)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $169 (Save $20 to $70)
Walmart toy deals
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $24.97 (Save $15.03)
Bluey 14-Inch Dance and Play Animated Plush for $32.43 (Save $17.54)
Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Set for $54.70 (Save $10.29)
Lego Star Wars Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama Series for $72 (Save $17.99)
Walmart fashion and beauty deals
Olay 1.3-Fluid-Ounce Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Brightening Serum for $20.50 (Save $6.95)
Walmart kitchen deals
Carote Nonstick Cookware Set with Detachable Handle from $34.99 (Save $65 to $70)
Tramontina 6.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven from $49.99 (Save $10 to $20)
The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle Aluminum 10-Piece Cookware Set for $79 (Save $20)
Carote Granite Nonstick Cookware 10-Piece Set for $89.99 (Save $80)
Walmart gaming deals
Arcade1Up Capcom Legacy 35th Anniversary Arcade Game for $379 (Save $120.99)
Walmart home deals
The Pioneer Woman White Cotton Eyelet 4-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set for $40 (Save $17.54 to $29)
Bissell Power Force Compact Bagless Vacuum for $44.48 (Save $19.52)
Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum for $189.99 (Save $110)
Walmart mattress deals
All-in-One Bed Bug Blocker Waterproof Zippered Mattress Protector from $17.56 (Save $32.43 to $54.55)
Linenspa 6-Inch Explorer Innerspring Twin Mattress for $84 (Save $15)
Linenspa 8-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $150.40 (Save $37.60)
Linenspa 12-Inch Dreamer Hybrid Queen Mattress for $262.40 (Save $65.60)
Shop mattress deals at Walmart
Walmart furniture deals
Woven Paths Large Rustic Barb Console Table for $104.62 (Save $40.38)
Better Homes & Gardens Delahey Studio Outdoor Day Sofa for $299 (Save $75)
River Street Designs Dining Chair Set for $379 (Save $80.99)
Ovios 5-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set for $729.99 (Save $269)
Shop furniture deals at Walmart
Walmart fitness deals
Chloe Ting 65-Centimeter Stability Exercise Ball for $21.10 (Save $3.82)
Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $397 (Save $402)
Echelon Sport Exercise Rower with Magnetic Resistance for $497 (Save $100)
When is Memorial Day 2023?
Memorial Day 2023 will be observed on Monday, May 29. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.
What are the best deals on Memorial Day?
Memorial Day is a great time to shop for big-ticket items, many of which can be found at Walmart. During the three-day weekend, you'll find epic discounts on kitchen essentials, tech, furniture and more. If you're looking for sales on other home essentials, we're also tracking incredible deals on mattresses, patio furniture and home appliances.
What are the best Memorial Day deals at Walmart?
Home shoppers can breathe a sigh of relief when they see the prices at Walmart. They can get a cozy DHP sofa to complete their living room for $50 off, or make their bedroom even cozier with a Pioneer Woman comforter set on sale for just $40. Tech junkies can even find great savings on Vizio TVs, Samsung laptops and even Apple AirPods. Whatever you need for your home and beyond, Walmart deals can save your budget ahead of Memorial Day.
