Shop the 60+ best Memorial Day deals at Amazon—save on Apple, Ninja and Nectar

Shop the best Memorial Day deals at Amazon for huge discounts on pool floats, lawn mowers, tech and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Memorial Day 2023 is almost here and all signs point to the three-day weekend being one of the hottest shopping events of the summer. If you don't want to wait to score the best deals on appliances, mattresses, patio furniture and more, Amazon has you covered with some fantastic early Memorial Day deals. From discounts on Ninja and Apple to markdowns on Samsung and Nectar, the online shopping giants has plenty of top-rated items for rock-bottom prices.

The best early Memorial Day deals at Amazon

Top 10 early Memorial Day deals at Amazon

➤Apple AirPods Pro are back on sale: Get the Reviewed-approved buds for under $200 today at Amazon

Seasonal deals

Furnish your patio with savings by shopping these limited-time Amazon deals.

Story continues

➤The best Bespoke refrigerator deals this week: Save up to $1,200 on a Reviewed-approved fridge during the Discover Samsung sale.

Appliance deals

Whether you want to update your kitchen or clean your floors, these Amazon Memorial Day deals on appliances help you save.

➤The best early Memorial Day appliance sales: Discounts at Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and more

Mattress and bedding deals

Sink into dreamy savings with early Memorial Day Amazon deals on mattresses and bedding.

➤Mattress sales are heating up: Shop dreamy deals at Avocado, Mattress Firm and Tuft & Needle

TV deals

We love this LG TV and it's on mega sale right now at Amazon.

➤Samsung Frame TV deal: Save up to $800 on the top-rated screen at Discover Samsung

Headphone deals

Take your favorite songs on the go with these headphone deals at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day.

➤Gear up for Memorial Day 2023: Refresh your backyard with patio furniture deals at Amazon, Wayfair and more

Tech deals

Amazon has plenty of great Memorial Day tech deals, like this Fire TV Stick.

➤Apple deal: Apple AirTags keep track of your keys, wallet and luggage—shop this Amazon deal to save 10%

Kitchen deals

Stock your kitchen with savings when you shop these early Memorial Day deals at Amazon.

➤All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale is back: Save up to 77% on All-Clad cookware now

Home and furniture deals

Save on furniture for your office, kitchen, living room and more at Amazon.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Fashion deals

Shop style savings on Nautica and more at Amazon.

➤Stylish savings: Nike members can save an extra 20% on shoes, sweatshirts and more

Lifestyle deals

Get more essentials for your home, like this smart scale, on sale ahead of Memorial Day.

When is Memorial Day 2023?

Memorial Day 2023 will be observed on Monday, May 29. The federal holiday is historically recognized on the last Monday of May and honors fallen U.S. military personnel.

What are the best Memorial Day 2023 deals?

Memorial Day is a great time to shop for big ticket items, like mattresses, smart TVs and patio furniture. The three-day holiday weekend historically sees Black Friday-level markdowns on many of our favorite home essentials and electronics. If you're looking for sales on more affordable items, don't worry—you'll still find plenty of markdowns on fashion, kitchen tools, beauty products, pet essentials and more.

Should I shop Memorial Day 2023 deals at Amazon?

Yes! Amazon is a great place to shop for deals every day of the week and on holidays, like Memorial Day, the savings are even better. This Memorial Day you can save big across all categories at Amazon. Whether you want to save a few bucks on everyday home and style items or take full advantage of the holiday markdowns on bigger-ticket purchases like smart TVs and patio furniture sets, Amazon has every corner covered.

Want to dig deeper?

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Memorial Day deals: Huge savings on tech, home goods and more