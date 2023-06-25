Shop These Aldi Summer Deals Now: Pool Floats, Burgers and More Seasonal Essentials on Sale This Week

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

After winning over the hearts of so many Americans, Aldi will add a total of 120 new locations to the U.S. this year, bringing Aldi’s store count to more than 2,400 by the end of 2023. But even aside from this exciting news, there’s plenty for Aldi shoppers to be enthused about.

Hidden Gems: Affordable Luxury Goods at Aldi

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Take, for example, this week’s slew of Aldi featured deals, which include pool floats, water blasters and so many delicious grocery items that will be great for BBQ nights and/or summer meal planning.

Huntington Home 30″ x 60″ Beach Towel

Beach days are now happening. Get the right towel for your summer lounging at Aldi, which is selling luxurious beach towels for $5.99 each.

See More: 10 Aldi Brand Products Worth Buying

Fan

The Easy Home Fan with Wireless Charger is currently on sale at Aldi for $12.99.

Belavi Hammock with Carry Bag

Deck out your backyard — or set up camp elsewhere — with this idyllic hammock. It costs just $12.99 at Aldi.

Pool Floats

You can find a few type of swimming pool floats at Aldi, including the Bestway Tropical Float Island for $16.99 and the Bestway Flip, Beach Bed or Fashion Lounge for $9.99.

Bauhn Pool Float Speaker

Bob along the swimming pool with your favorite tunes playing. The Bauhn Pool Float Speaker costs $12.99 at Aldi — and it’s pretty cute, too.

Splash Pad

Cool down the kids in the summer sun with this $9.99 Banzai Splash Pad.

Water Blasters

Another thing the kids — and kids-at-heart — will love: Zuru X-Shot Water Blasters for $14.99 at Aldi.

Gatorade G Zero – Assorted Varieties

A relatively healthy alternative to sugary sports drinks, Gatorade G Zero is a popular choice. Right now at Aldi, you can get a 28 oz. bottle, in a variety of flavors, for $1.72.

Bake Shop Mini Lemon Cake Bites

These 12 oz. packages of Bake Shop Mini Lemon Cake Bites are currently selling at Aldi for $4.29.

L’oven Fresh Artisanal Buns

These 18 oz. packages of buns are now at Aldi for $2.49 a pop.

L’oven Fresh Brat Buns

These buns are perfect for sausages. A 14 oz. pack costs $2.49 right now, at Aldi.

Wahlburgers Hickory Smoked Bacon

There’s just no way of talking people out of their love for bacon. This cohort of folks will be delighted to find Wahlburgers Hickory Smoked Bacon at Aldi. Each 12 oz. pack sells for $5.49.

Wahlburgers Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Wahlburgers Uncured Beef Hot Dogs are now on sale at Aldi for $4.99, which gets you a 10 oz. package.

Bremer Chicken Gyro Kit

Make your own gyro with Bremer Chicken Gyro Kit. It’s selling now at Aldi: 38 ounces for $11.99.

Stonemill BBQ Grill Pack

Want to take your BBQ act on the road? Check out Stonemill BBQ Grill Pack for a variety of seasonings, now $7.99 at Aldi.

Cattlemen’s Ranch Seasoned Beef Burgers: Philly Cheesesteak or Italian Giardiniera

Cattlemen’s Ranch Seasoned Beef Burgers — in either Philly Cheesesteak or Italian Giardiniera — is a frozen product that is now on sale at Aldi. $8.49 gets you two pounds.

Wahlburgers Fresh Gourmet Blend Angus Beef Burgers

BBQs call for old-school, high-quality burgers, which you can get at Aldi. Wahlburgers Fresh Gourmet Blend Angus Beef Burgers cost $6.99 for 1.33 pounds.

Smithfield Fresh Whole Boneless Pork Butt Roast

Look, it doesn’t sound very glamorous, but some carnivores swear by this style of meat. Smithfield Fresh Whole Boneless Pork Butt Roast is currently priced at $1.99 per pound at Aldi.

Find Out: 8 Items To Stop Buying at Grocery Stores If You Want To Save Money

Fremont Fish Market Popcorn Shrimp

It could be a snack or possibly even a meal. Fremont Fish Market Popcorn Shrimp is now on sale at Aldi — 18 oz. for $6.49.

Wahlburgers Dill Pickle Chips

Speaking of hot dogs, sausages, bacon and other meaty dishes, a great side snack or topping could be these Dill Pickle Chips by Wahlburgers. Right now at Aldi, a 32 oz. container is priced at $5.49.

Wahlburgers Wahl Sauce

Wahlburgers also makes “Wahl Sauce,” which is selling at Aldi now for $3.99 per 12 oz. container.

Good Foods Queso or Buffalo Style Plant Based Dip

Who says those creamy, cheesy dips have to use dairy? Plenty of vegan options, like Good Foods Queso or Buffalo Style Plant Based Dip are out there. This product in particular is currently gracing Aldi shelves with a price-tag of $4.59 per 8 oz. container.

Little Salad Bar Pimento or Garden Bowtie Pasta Salad

Summer BBQs are lacking without a nice side of salad and/or pasta salad. Sate your appetite at Aldi, where Little Salad Bar Pimento or Garden Bowtie Pasta Salad sells for $4.49 per 12 oz. container.

Priano Bronze Cut Bucatini

You may not be necessarily craving pasta salad, but pasta, specifically. Priano Bronze Cut Bucatini at Aldi costs $1.89 per 16 oz. pack.

Appetitos Mac & Cheese Bites or Loaded Potato Skins

Who can resist Appetitos Mac & Cheese Bites or Loaded Potato Skins? The perfect-for-BBQ treats are selling now at Aldi for $3.49 for 8 to 8.5 ounces.

Clancy’s Cinnamon Apple Straws

At Aldi, $2.69 gets you six ounces of this tasty snack, which boasts 30% less fat than regular potato chips.

Southern Grove Chili Spiced Mango

Savory, sweet and spicy converge in this lip smacking snack, which, right now at Aldi, costs $3.89 per 6 oz. pack.

Southern Grove Summer Trail Mix

Another Southern Grove product that’s part of Aldi’s featured sales this week is this trail mix. Each 9 to 10 oz. pack goes for $4.89.

Baker’s Corner S’mores or Cookies & Cream Baking Kit

DIY your favorite fireside desserts. At Aldi, you can find Baker’s Corner S’mores or Cookies & Cream Baking Kits for $3.99 each.

Twix Ice Cream Bars

Cool off this summer and satisfy your sweet tooth with Twix Ice Cream Bars. This week at Aldi, an 11.6 oz. box of this frozen product is selling for $4.48.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Shop These Aldi Summer Deals Now: Pool Floats, Burgers and More Seasonal Essentials on Sale This Week