Shop Amazon tech deals to save on Apple, Samsung and more during Amazon’s October Prime Day
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
We're in the final hours of the new Amazon Prime Day, which means you've only got so much time left to score some of the biggest savings of the year. If you're a tech junkie, you won't find better prices on the most-acclaimed devices than right now (even more than on Black Friday!). So whether you want earbuds with style and skill or a TV that makes any show or movie feel truly epic in your home, the Prime Early Access event is the place to be for the best tech deals of the year.
There's more where these deals came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
If you've been waiting for massive markdowns on TVs, headphones, or feature-rich laptops, the Prime Early Access sale is your time to shop. Many of the best deals are already flying off the shelves, so take advantage of the savings before these early Black Friday deals disappear!
►Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day
►Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors, and more
►Sign up for Amazon Prime: Qualify for up to 50% off now
The best Amazon Prime Early Access tech deals
Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day tech deals you can buy right now, including an incredible 55-inch Neo QLED TV, a solid M1 Apple laptop, and our favorite over-ear noise-canceling headphones.
Asus 11.6-Inch 128GB eMMC L210 Laptop for $209.99 (Save $40)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $223.24 (Save $25.76)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $348 (Save $51.99)
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air from $518.99 (Save $29.01 to $80.01)
TV and Smart TV Prime deals at Amazon
These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With Prime Early Access, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best TV deals you can shop before the Black Friday rush.
TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $299.99 (Save $300)
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $110)
TCL 50-Inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $429.99 (Save $270)
Vizio 58-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $598 (Save $170.99)
Hisense 65-Inch U7G ULED Premium QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $400)
Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $897.99 (Save $202)
TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $949.99 (Save $550)
LG 65-Inch C1 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,496.99 (Save $1,003)
LG 65-Inch B1 4K HDR OLED Smart TV for $1,596.99 (Save $702)
LG 77-Inch C2 Class OLED evo Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $2,696.99 (Save $803)
Headphones and earbud deals on Amazon
Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. Here are our favorite Prime Early Access deals on audio devices for in and over your ears.
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 (Save $20)
Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphones from $89.95 (Save $59.05 to $109.96)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds from $99.34 (Save $14.18 to $70.65)
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $99.99 (Save $50)
Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $128 (Save $71.99)
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $159.95 (Save $40)
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $199.95 (Save $50)
Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones from $199.99 (Save $50)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $229 (Save $100)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $223.24 (Save $25.76)
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $348 (Save $51.99)
Laptop and tablet deals on Amazon
If you're ready for a new laptop or tablet, you can scoop these Prime Day deals to help make the process a lot easier before Black Friday.
AMD Ryzen 5600G Desktop Processor for $129.99 (Save $129.01)
Asus 11.6-Inch 128GB eMMC L210 Laptop for $209.99 (Save $40)
ASUS 27-Inch ROG Strix XG27AQ Monitor for $294.49 (Save $84.51)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop from $329.99 (Save $175 to $190)
Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air from $518.99 (Save $29.01 to $80.01)
Tech accessory deals on Amazon
From streaming devices and smartphones to smartwatches and gaming gear, there are plenty of excellent Amazon deals available on tech accessories.
SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Gaming Headset from $33.98 (Save $36.01)
JLab Audio Talk USB Microphone for $61.59 with on-page coupon (Save $37.41)
Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for $199 (Save $200)
Razer BlackShark V2 THX 7.1 Gaming Headset from $59.99 (Save $20 to $50)
HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset from $59.99 (Save $20.99 to $40)
Garmin Instinct Solar Outdoor Smartwatch from $249.99 (Save $35.74 to $100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE Smartwatch from $269.99 (Save $130)
JBL Boombox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.95 (Save $200)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone from $476 (Save $100 to $123.99)
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop early Black Friday deals on tech, home, fashion and more
Competing Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on home, tech, fashion and more
The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide
Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on Apple, Ninja and Vizio
Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: 40+ early Black Friday deals on LG, Apple and HP
Lowe's Amazon Prime Day sales: Shop deals on tools, appliances and patio furniture
Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on TVs, phones and laptops before Black Friday
Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: 25+ early Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Target Amazon Prime Day sales: 50+ deals on Costway, Dyson and Sony
Prime Day mattress sales: Huge discounts at Leesa, Awara and Nectar
Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save big on Casper, Winix and iRobot before Black Friday
Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on speakers, tablets and more ahead of Black Friday
Prime Day laptop deals: The best early Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
Prime Day TV deals: Black Friday markdowns on LG and TCL TVs
Prime Day fashion and luggage deals: Save on sweaters, shoes and more
When does the Amazon Prime Early Access sale end?
Amazon's October Prime Day sale is in full swing now. The two-day sales event started yesterday, October 11 and runs through the end of today, October 12. Shop now to snag all the best early Black Friday deals before stock sells out. We'll keep this post updated right through the end of the sale so you'll know exactly what to get and what to skip.
What is the Prime Early Access sale?
The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale started yesterday, October 11 and continues through today, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can enjoy rock-bottom prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now to access the early Black Friday discounts.
Is Prime Early Access the same thing as Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the currently-live Prime Early Access sale has many of the same Black Friday-level markdowns. If you want to access the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial and find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.
Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Early Access deals?
Yes, both Prime Day and Prime Early Access are exclusive shopping events for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop the early Black Friday deals.
What retailers have competing Amazon Prime tech deals?
Other retailers like Walmart, Target, Samsung and Best Buy are all offering stellar tech deals to rival Amazon's October Prime Day. Whether you're after appliances, smart gadgets or best-in-class visuals, you can enjoy some of the lowest prices of the year on several of our favorite tech brands. Stretch your dollar ahead of Black Friday 2022 by checking out all the best competing Prime Day sales available now.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 60+ best Amazon Prime tech deals on TVs, laptops and more—updated live