Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) pulls back 5.4% this week, but still delivers shareholders impressive 17% CAGR over 5 years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (ETR:SAE) share price has soared 119% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 41% gain in the last three months.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Because Shop Apotheke Europe made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Shop Apotheke Europe can boast revenue growth at a rate of 21% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 17% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Shop Apotheke Europe worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Shop Apotheke Europe in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Shop Apotheke Europe shareholders are down 7.8% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Shop Apotheke Europe better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Shop Apotheke Europe is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

