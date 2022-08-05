Shop Apple Certified Refurbished deals for MacBooks and iPads up to 15% off

Get these Apple Certified Refurbished laptops, tablets and more for wallet-friendly prices.

When it comes to technology for work or play, Apple makes some of the best devices you can find online. From compact tablets to powerful laptops, you'll find the developer's ubiquitous logo in nearly everyone's hands as they get through the day. Those devices can be very expensive, but there is a way to get some of the best tech on the market: the Apple Certified Refurbished program.

If you’re not familiar with Apple refurbished items, they’re basically used items that have either been returned, recycled through their program or were defective. For those of you who want to save money on Apple products, this is the perfect way to get what you want for less. Plus, every Apple Certified Refurbished product comes with a standard one-year limited warranty—if something is not working correctly, they’ll fix it.

If you’re still hesitant about purchasing an Apple Certified Refurbished product, we answered some frequently asked questions and highlighted the best deals you can nab.

What are some of the best Apple Certified Refurbished deals available?

Why should you shop refurbished?

Shopping refurbished is not only a great way to save money on your favorite products, but they also help keep perfectly working Apple items out of landfills. You can think of them as “like-new” items that go through strict testing to meet the functional standards of a new computer but come at a discounted price. For instance, the 13-inch MacBook Pro currently sells for $1,299, however, if you buy a refurbished one it costs $1,059 (a $190 savings). Like new products, they come with a one-year limited warranty (up to 90 days of free technical support), so you’re covered if something doesn’t work correctly.

How does it compare to new Apple products?

They come with the same strict testing that brand-new Apple products go through. Also, they use genuine Apple replacement parts if needed, detailed cleaning, and rigorous inspection. And, they all come with genuine accessories, cables and operating systems—and a new battery and outer shell.

The only discernible difference: refurbished Apple products will be sent in a white box instead of the ones you see at the store.

What sort of Apple Certified Refurbished products are available?

You can get almost every Apple line of products which includes their Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple watches and Apple TV items—iPods and accessories are occasionally available. While normally you won’t be seeing the latest products in the refurbished section, there are times that you’ll come across one. Stock is also limited.

What sort of warranty comes with it?

All of Apple Certified Refurbished products come with their standard one-year limited warranty. The limited warranty will cover any manufacturer defects (this includes defects in material or workmanship) for one year from the date of your purchase. In layman’s terms, if you’re using it normally and it suddenly has an issue at no fault of your own, then it will be most likely covered by the limited warranty during the one year period.

Can you purchase AppleCare Protection Plan for your refurbished items?

Absolutely! Like any new Apple product, when you purchase the AppleCare Protection Plan for your refurbished items, you get up to three years of phone support and cover any defects that are no fault of your own.

What is the return policy?

Apple Certified Refurbished products come with the same standard return policy. You have 14 calendar days from the time you received your item to return it—which gives you a solid two weeks to see if you have any second thoughts.

