U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.04 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.59 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,932.44
    -1,974.18 (-5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Shop Apple Certified Refurbished deals on quality used iPads and MacBooks for up to 15% off

Susan Yoo-Lee and Jon Winkler
·3 min read
They may be used, but these Apple Certified Refurbished devices still feature quality technology at affordable prices.
They may be used, but these Apple Certified Refurbished devices still feature quality technology at affordable prices.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Apple is one of the most famous and acclaimed tech developers in the world, and for good reason. Its omnipresent logo and designs are found on laptops, smartphones, headphones and even watches across the globe. All of those items can be pricey, but there is a way to grab one of these quality devices without breaking the bank: the Apple Certified Refurbished program.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

If you’re not familiar with Apple refurbished items, they’re basically used items that have either been returned, recycled through their program or were defective. For those of you who want to save money on Apple products, this is the perfect way to get what you want for less. Plus, every Apple Certified Refurbished product comes with a standard one-year limited warranty—if something is not working correctly, they’ll fix it.

If you’re still hesitant about purchasing an Apple Certified Refurbished product, we answered some frequently asked questions and highlighted the best deals you can nab.

What are some of the best Apple Certified Refurbished deals available?

Why should you shop refurbished?

Shopping refurbished is not only a great way to save money on your favorite products, but they also help keep perfectly working Apple items out of landfills. You can think of them as “like-new” items that go through strict testing to meet the functional standards of a new computer but come at a discounted price. For instance, the 13-inch MacBook Pro currently sells for $1,299, however, if you buy a refurbished one it costs $1,099.99 (a $200 savings). Like new products, they come with a one-year limited warranty (up to 90 days of free technical support), so you’re covered if something doesn’t work correctly.

How does it compare to new Apple products?

They come with the same strict testing that brand new Apple products go through. Also, they use genuine Apple replacement parts if needed, detailed cleaning, and rigorous inspection. And, they all come with genuine accessories, cables and operating systems—and a new battery and outer shell.

The only discernible difference: refurbished Apple products will be sent in a white box instead of the ones you see at the store.

What sort of Apple Certified Refurbished products are available?

You can get almost every Apple line of products which includes their Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple watches and Apple TV items—iPods and accessories are occasionally available. While normally you won’t be seeing the latest products in the refurbished section, there are times that you’ll come across one. Stock is also limited.

What sort of warranty comes with it?

All of Apple Certified Refurbished products come with their standard one-year limited warranty. The limited warranty will cover any manufacturer defects (this includes defects in material or workmanship) for one year from the date of your purchase. In layman’s terms, if you’re using it normally and it suddenly has an issue at no fault of your own, then it will be most likely covered by the limited warranty during the one year period.

Can you purchase AppleCare Protection Plan for your refurbished items?

Absolutely! Like any new Apple product, when you purchase the AppleCare Protection Plan for your refurbished items, you get up to three years of phone support and cover any defects that are no fault of your own.

What is the return policy?

Apple Certified Refurbished products come with the same standard return policy. You have 14 calendar days from the time you received your item to return it—which gives you a solid two weeks to see if you have any second thoughts.

Shop Apple Certified Refurbished products.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple Certified Refurbished: Save up to 15% on pre-owned tech

Recommended Stories

  • This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Outlook for This Year

    XOMA Corporation ( NASDAQ:XOMA ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. See: 7 Financial Habits That Improve Your Daily...

  • 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $19 Bluetooth speaker, $309 iPad, smart home sale, more

    Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Families across the country are getting together today to celebrate. Once the festivities are wrapped up, however, I have something else you should celebrate: A roundup of the best deals online! Highlights today include a $29 Roku player and Apple’s newest 10.2-inch iPad for just $309. … The post 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $19 Bluetooth speaker, $309 iPad, smart home sale, more appeared first on BGR.

  • 16 Summer Dinners That Support Healthy Blood Pressure

    There's lots to love about summer—frosty drinks, trips to the pool and, above all, amazing seasonal produce. These recipes pack in ingredients like zucchini, eggplant, tomato and sweet peppers for a wonderfully fresh and tasty meal. Plus, each recipe is lower in saturated fat and sodium and chock-full of ingredients that can help you manage your blood pressure, like beans, salmon and potatoes.

  • WATCH: Take a wild cruise around the Churchill Downs infield at Kentucky Derby 2022

    Watch as we take a hyper-loop around the packed Kentucky Derby infield.

  • Pope Francis prays for a happy Mother's Day

    During his Sunday prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis offers "a round of applause to the mothers" to celebrate Mother's Day.

  • Amazon is Offering a Rare Sale on Apple AirTags, iPhone Cases and Chargers

    Whether you have an iPhone, an Apple Watch, or even an AirTag, Amazon's latest deal is well worth a look. You can score a rare discount on AirTags, iPhone cases, wall plugs, watch bands, and even a MagSafe Battery Pack. You can score two iPhone cases, an AirTag with a key ring holder, or even a MagSafe charger and a wall plug.

  • Russia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond PaymentRussia narrowly avoided a debt default last week, but markets are still priced like it’s on the brink.Bonds are stuck at distressed levels and five-year c

  • Jimmy Garoppolo needs to ditch the nice-guy routine, if he hasn’t already

    One of the narratives that has emerged this offseason regarding 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is that he’s a nice guy, so nice that he’ll go along with whatever the team chooses to do with the final year of his current contract. It seems to flow from talking points crafted by the team and repeated by [more]

  • Amazon just dropped a massive home sale — here's what to get, according to an interior designer

    Get organized with these killer sales on entryway organizers, kitchen islands, bookcases and more.

  • Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

    The getaway vehicle used by a man wanted for murder in Alabama and the jail official suspected of helping him escape after a “jailhouse romance” was found in an impound lot in Tennessee, where it sat for nearly a week before authorities realized they had it, officials said Friday. Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Alabama, told a news conference the Ford Edge with distinctive burnt orange paint was found on a roadside and towed the same day that Casey White, charged with murder, and former assistant corrections director Vicky White disappeared. The vehicle was found in a rural area off Interstate 65 about 100 miles (about 160 kilometers) from the jail in Florence, Alabama.

  • Metaverse is ‘going to be a very big opportunity,' Qualcomm CEO says

    In Q1 2022, Meta’s metaverse business operated at a loss of nearly $3 billion, causing skepticism in the market about whether metaverse truly has a place in the digital future. In spite of the skepticism, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon agrees that the best has yet to come for metaverse adoption and investment.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in May

    The metaverse continues to be a hot topic among the media and investors, but it's hard to define what exactly the metaverse is and who is leading the market. What I think we know is that the metaverse will involve the embodiment of people in 3D, rather than a 2D video, and will involve meeting people in a digital space. With those guardrails in mind, I think the top metaverse stocks today are Unity Technologies (NYSE: U), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • How to turn your smartphone into a flatbed scanner to sign forms or digitize text

    You may already use your smartphone to take photos of things like business receipts but you can also use it to digitize text or sign forms.

  • Google Jumps The Crypto Bandwagon To Win Cloud Market From Alibaba, Amazon, Microsoft

    Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google cloud unit formed a team to build services for developers running blockchain applications to tap the budding crypto market, CNBC reports. Former Citi executive James Tromans, who arrived at Google in 2019, will lead the product and engineering group. Google wants to offer back-end services to developers interested in composing their Web3 software to win market share in cloud infrastructure from Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Amazo

  • Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown

    Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China's "closed-loop" management system to prevent the spread of COVID that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. But as COVID-19 breeched Quanta's defences, the system broke down into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than a hundred Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to escape being trapped inside the factory amid rumours that workers on the floor that day tested positive for COVID.

  • Alienware's QD-OLED gaming monitor is an ultrawide marvel

    Alienware’s QD-OLED monitor packs in everything we’d want in a gaming screen: A gorgeous and colorful next-generation OLED display, HDR, fast response times and just about every feature you’d want.

  • Apple TV 4K with 32 GB storage falls to an all-time low of $150

    You can now get the 2021 Apple TV 4K for $29 less.

  • Shiba Inu: Is $0.0001 a Realistic Year-End Target?

    While Bitcoin and Ethereum, which account for approximately 62% of total crypto market value, are responsible for a significant portion of this nominal value increase, it's lesser-known coins like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that have been courting droves of new investors into the crypto realm. When the bells tolled at midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, a single SHIB token could be purchased for a microscopic $0.000000000073.