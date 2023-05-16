Shop the best 40+ early Memorial Day deals at Lowe's—save on Whirlpool, LG and Ring

Save on appliances, patio furniture, fire pits and so much more at Lowe's ahead of Memorial Day 2023.

Memorial Day 2023 is just a few weeks away, and that means barbecues and outdoor shindigs could be in your near future. In order to prepare, head to Lowe's today and start saving big on fire pits, patio furniture, power tools, kitchen appliances and so much more.

Keep scrolling and find some of our favorite deals on outdoor grills, mowers and faucets from Lowe's ahead of summer 2023.

Featured Lowe's deals

Whirlpool Electric Dryer

Save on a Reviewed-approved dryer at Lowe's ahead of Memorial Day 2023.

In need of new appliances this summer? You can save big on a Reviewed-approved dryer from Lowe's right now with the brand's early Memorial Day deals. Get the Whirlpool electric dryer today at Lowe's for $201 off, bringing the item's $699 list price is just $498 for a limited time. Our reviewers loved the simplicity of this Whirlpool appliance and enjoyed its sensor-based cycle that lets you control how dry you want your clothes.

$498 at Lowe's (Save $201)

Sanstar Wicker Hammock Chair

Add this cozy hammock chair from Lowe's to your patio setup this summer.

Relax out on your patio this Memorial Day in a super comfortable hammock chair from Lowe's. The wicker chair comes in six colors and has a cozy gray cushion, making it the perfect spot to sit outside. Plus, the item's $294 list price is $234.99 right now, as Lowe's is offering $59.01 off the chair as part of the brand's early Memorial Day sale.

$234.99 at Lowe's (Save $59.01)

Lowe's patio furniture deals

Save up to 40% on patio furniture at Lowe's.

Lowe's outdoor grills and fire pit deals

Get major discounts on outdoor grills, fire pits and more at Lowe's.

Lowe's appliance deals

Save hundreds of dollars on kitchen appliances, washers and more at Lowe's.

Lowe's tool and equipment deals

Prep your lawn for the summer with power tool deals from Lowe's.

Lowe's smart home deals

Keep an eye on the doings at your front door with the Ring Video Doorbell 3 on sale today.

Lowe's home improvement deals

Improve every inch of your home with the help of Lowe's deals.

