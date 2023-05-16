Shop the best 40+ early Memorial Day deals at Lowe's—save on Whirlpool, LG and Ring
Memorial Day 2023 is just a few weeks away, and that means barbecues and outdoor shindigs could be in your near future. In order to prepare, head to Lowe's today and start saving big on fire pits, patio furniture, power tools, kitchen appliances and so much more.
Shop Lowe's early Memorial Day deals
Keep scrolling and find some of our favorite deals on outdoor grills, mowers and faucets from Lowe's ahead of summer 2023.
Featured Lowe's deals
Whirlpool Electric Dryer
In need of new appliances this summer? You can save big on a Reviewed-approved dryer from Lowe's right now with the brand's early Memorial Day deals. Get the Whirlpool electric dryer today at Lowe's for $201 off, bringing the item's $699 list price is just $498 for a limited time. Our reviewers loved the simplicity of this Whirlpool appliance and enjoyed its sensor-based cycle that lets you control how dry you want your clothes.
Sanstar Wicker Hammock Chair
Relax out on your patio this Memorial Day in a super comfortable hammock chair from Lowe's. The wicker chair comes in six colors and has a cozy gray cushion, making it the perfect spot to sit outside. Plus, the item's $294 list price is $234.99 right now, as Lowe's is offering $59.01 off the chair as part of the brand's early Memorial Day sale.
$234.99 at Lowe's (Save $59.01)
Lowe's patio furniture deals
Style Selections Davenport Stackable Frame Stationary Dining Chair for $79.98 (Save $8.02)
Sanstar Wicker Hammock Chair with Stand and Dark Gray Cushion for $234.99 (Save $59.01)
Origin 21 Brynlee 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set for $398 (Save $30)
Nuu Garden 5-Piece Brown Bar Height Patio Set for $548.99 (Save $61)
Cambridge Casual Tulle Wood Outdoor Daybed with Oyster Cushion for $709.01 (Save $154.99)
Style Selections Elliot Creek 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set for $848 (Save $100)
allen + roth Townsend 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $1,458 (Save $190)
Shop patio furniture deals at Lowe's
Lowe's outdoor grills and fire pit deals
Char-Broil Performance Series Black 4-Burner Gas Grill for $199 (Save $50)
Sego Lily Cheyenne 32-Inch Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $228.66 (Save $343)
Blue Rhino 32-Inch Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $299 (Save $150)
Mod Furniture 25-Inch Bronze Portable Tabletop Steel Natural Gas Fire Pit Table for $309 (Save $40)
Ninja Woodfire 7-in-1 Outdoor Grill & Smoker for $329.99 (Save $40)
Blackstone 30-Inch Culinary Omnivore Griddle Flat Top Grill for $349.99 (Save $50)
Lowe's appliance deals
Samsung Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking for $279 (Save $130)
Whirlpool High Efficiency Agitator Top-Load Washer for $498 (Save $201)
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer for $648 (Save $251)
Samsung French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker for $1,499 (Save $700)
LG Smart French Door Refrigerator with Dual Ice Maker for $1,899 (Save $900)
Whirlpool 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker for $2,099 (Save $900)
Shop appliance deals at Lowe's
Lowe's tool and equipment deals
Craftsman V20 2-Piece Max Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit for $99 (Save $50)
Skil 40-Volt Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $149 (Save $50)
Ego Power+ 56-Volt 15-Inch Telescopic Cordless String Trimmer for $199 (Save $20)
Kobalt 80-Volt Brushless Handheld Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $199 (Save $70)
Skil Pwr Core 40-Volt Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower 6 for $349 (Save $50)
Ego Power+ Select Cut 56-Volt Self-propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $599 (Save $150)
Ego Power+ Z6 42-Inch Lithium Ion Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $4,499 (Save $1,000)
Shop tool and equipment deals at Lowe's
Lowe's smart home deals
Honeywell Home Programmable White Thermostat for $69.99 (Save $30)
Ring Spotlight Outdoor Smart Security Camera for $159.99 (Save $30)
Honeywell Home White Thermostat and Room Sensor for $189.99 (Save $20)
Shop smart home deals at Lowe's
Lowe's home improvement deals
allen + roth Harlow Matte Black 2-Handle Bathroom Sink Faucet for $79 (Save $10)
Moen Lindor Nickel 2-Handle Bathroom Sink Faucet for $139 (Save $20)
Project Source 30-Inch White Single Sink Bathroom Vanity for $189 (Save $10)
Harbor Breeze Hamilton 52-Inch Matte Black Ceiling Fan for $194.94 (Save $30)
Style Selections Dolton 24-Inch Natural Oak Single Sink Bathroom Vanity for $279 (Save $220)
Toto Ultramax Colonial White Round Standard Height Toilet for $644 (Save $40)
Shop Lowe's early Memorial Day deals
